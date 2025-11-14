Expanded Security Council Meeting:  Governor  Yahaya Adopts Far-reaching Measures to Strengthen Security, Safeguard Peace in Gombe

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





The Gombe State Government has taken decisive measures to strengthen security across the state, following an expanded state security council meeting chaired by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The meeting was attended by heads of security agencies and paramilitary services in the state; relevant commissioners, local government chairmen and traditional rulers led by the Emir of Gombe, HRH Alh. Dr. Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III.

Briefing journalists shortly after the meeting yesterday, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister. Zubair Muhammad Umar, said the council deliberated extensively on recent security developments and adopted far-reaching resolutions aimed at maintaining the enviable status of Gombe as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

Barrister Umar disclosed that the council had received reports of renewed farmer-herder skirmishes in parts of the state, which unfortunately led to the loss of 2 lives in Funakaye Local Government Area.

He explained that to contain the conflicts and nip it in the bud, the council recommended suspension of two traditional leaders, including the district and village heads of the affected community who were accused of negligence in their responsibility to prevent escalation of local conflicts.

“The council viewed their inaction as a serious dereliction of duty. Traditional rulers are the government’s first line of contact at the grassroots, and they must be proactive in resolving disputes before they escalate,” the commissioner said.

In another security measure, the council banned the transportation of scrap materials (Bola-Jari) from 6:00 PM to 7:00 AM, following reports that stolen parts and vandalized public properties are often moved under the cover of darkness.

To strengthen enforcement, the government has also approved the centralization of scrap and second-hand property business popularly known as “Bola Jari” activities in a designated yard within the state capital.

This, is to be coordinated by a committee under the Commissioner of Trade, Industry and Tourism, which will include representatives from security agencies, local government councils and other stakeholders.

“This measure will allow for proper monitoring, accountability and regulation of the trade, which has unfortunately become a channel for criminal activities,” Barr. Umar noted.

The security council also deliberated on the growing menace of drug abuse and its link to rising criminal activities.

The Commandant of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Gombe gave what the council described as a disturbing picture of drug trafficking and consumption trends in the state.

To strengthen the fight against narcotics and illicit substance, NDLEA announced plans to establish operational offices in all 11 Local Government Areas of Gombe State.

The council commended this move, pledging government support to ensure full implementation.

Barrister. Umar emphasized that most crimes are drug-induced, and as such, the government will intensify efforts in awareness, law enforcement and rehabilitation to safeguard young people and communities.

The Attorney General said the council condemned recent attacks on security operatives by some members of the public, warning that such actions will no longer be tolerated.

“Security agents are performing lawful duties on behalf of the state and nation. Any attack on them is an attack on law and order. The government will not hesitate to prosecute anyone found guilty of assaulting or obstructing security personnel,” he stated.

On the perennial farmer-herder clashes, the council recommended full implementation of recommendations from the AIG Zubairu Muazu (Rtd.) Committee, which identified encroachment and blockage of cattle routes as major triggers of recurring conflicts. This, he said was part of a sustainable strategy to end recurring farmer-herder clashes in the state.

The security council also adopted the creation of district and emirate-level committees to monitor public facilities and infrastructure in their domains.

Each committee, according to the Attorney-General, will be funded through local government allocations to ensure proper maintenance and quick repairs of damaged facilities, urging citizens to take ownership of public properties and safeguard them against vandalism and neglect.

Barr. Umar stressed the steadfast resolve of the Inuwa Yahaya administration to jealously safeguard the reputation of Gombe as the most peaceful state in the North-East and one of the safest in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Mai Kaltungo, Engr. Saleh Muhammad, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, pledged continued support and collaboration with government and security agencies.

“As traditional rulers living closest to our people, we will intensify enlightenment and dialogue to strengthen peace at the grassroots,” he said.

The royal father warned other traditional leaders across the state to remain vigilant and promote dialogue and understanding among residents to prevent future conflicts.