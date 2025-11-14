  • Friday, 14th November, 2025

Dataleum CEO Wins Future Awards Africa Prize

Business

Chief Executive Officer of ed-tech start-up, Dataleum, Mr. Bode Roberts, has been named winner of The Future Awards Africa Prize for Professional Services 2025.

The recognition was announced at a ceremony held in Lagos.

The award honours Roberts’ exceptional contributions to transforming professional education and skills development across Africa through innovative technology solutions.

As CEO of Dataleum, Roberts has pioneered accessible, data-driven learning platforms that are reshaping how professionals acquire and enhance their capabilities in the digital economy.

This year’s edition, themed: ‘Threads of Legacy’, celebrates young change makers whose work today is shaping Africa’s tomorrow. The Future Awards Africa, widely recognised as the continent’s most prestigious recognition platform for young achievers, continues its tradition of spotlighting individuals making meaningful impact across various sectors.

“The recognition validates our mission at Dataleum to continuously transform the world through Talent Acceleration, Business Innovation and Community building.

“The award belongs to our entire team, thousands of learners and the multiple organisations who have trusted us on their professional development journey and workforce transformation,” said Roberts.

