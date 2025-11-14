BETWEEN WIKE AND THE NAVAL OFFICER

The recent altercation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and a young military officer has sparked widespread public reaction, exposing deeper issues of power, civility, and respect in Nigeria’s public service.

The incident, captured on video and circulated widely, portrays the unfortunate reality of how some individuals in high office often use — and misuse — authority. It also highlights how discipline, as demonstrated by the young officer, remains one of the key stabilizing values in a society struggling with tension and mistrust.

For a serving minister to publicly confront and insult a uniformed officer raises serious concerns about leadership conduct. The minister’s repeated public outbursts, particularly on land-related matters, suggest a pattern of disregard for due process in favour of showmanship. While his approach may be seen by some as assertive, it increasingly reflects a troubling disregard for decorum and respect for institutions.

This is not the first time such behaviour has been observed. Media professionals have also been on the receiving end of similar verbal attacks but often chose restraint — not necessarily out of admiration for the minister, but out of respect for the office he occupies.

However, disrespecting a military officer on official duty is unacceptable in any democratic society. That it came from a top government official is even more troubling. Such conduct sends a wrong signal and could embolden others to act with similar impunity. At a time when national unity and stability are fragile, this kind of provocation is the last thing the country needs.

What stood out in the entire episode was the composure and professionalism of the young officer. Despite being insulted and called a fool in front of his subordinates, he remained calm and disciplined. His restraint exemplified true military conduct — guided by training, loyalty, and respect for order. His simple but profound response, “I am not a fool, sir. I am an officer,” resonated deeply across the nation. It captured the dignity of service and the power of self-control in the face of provocation.

Observers noted that the minister’s aides appeared emboldened by his aggressive tone, while the officer’s men maintained discipline, obeying his calm instruction: “As you were.” That brief moment revealed the contrast between leadership built on ego and leadership rooted in principle.

It is doubtful whether the minister would use such language toward his own children or close associates. If he does, it suggests a deeper behavioural issue that deserves attention. The minister’s display of temper was not only an embarrassment to his office but also an affront to the Commander-in-Chief, under whose authority the Armed Forces operate.

Following the minister’s lead, some bystanders at the scene joined in, calling the officer a “boy.” Yet the young officer, with quiet confidence, accepted the insult but stood firm in duty — a reminder that rank and honour are earned, not imposed. Leadership, as the incident shows, inspires imitation; and when leaders act rashly, their followers often mirror the same behaviour.

Thankfully, the situation did not escalate into violence. The officer’s composure, and the professionalism of his men, prevented what could have been an embarrassing and dangerous confrontation.

In the end, the statement — “I am not a fool, sir. I am an officer” — has come to symbolize courage with restraint, dignity under pressure, and professionalism in service. It is a reminder that while power may command fear, discipline commands respect.

Onoja J. Okpanachi, Founder/President,

Development Journalism Initiative for Nation Building