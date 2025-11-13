  • Thursday, 13th November, 2025

VerveLife 8.0 Grand Finale Thrills Fitness Enthusiasts

The VerveLife 8.0 grand finale came to a close at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, bringing together over 10,100 fitness enthusiasts, lifestyle lovers, and entertainment fans for a 2-part event packed with electrifying workouts, inspiring masterclasses, and a myriad of experiences.

Speaking at the event, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Corporate Communications, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, expressed her delight at the success of this year’s edition.

According to her, “VerveLife has officially evolved from a fitness event to a movement. It continues to unite people through energy, wellness, and community. Every year, we see stronger participation, deeper connections, and greater enthusiasm from attendees across Africa who share a passion for healthy living and self-improvement.”

