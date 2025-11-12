Veritas Assurance  Partners Auto Firm to Educate Car Users

Ebere Nwoji

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, in partnership with K-Cool Automobile Garage and Academy, recently educated Abuja residents on car maintenance and road safety awareness.

The underwriting firm carried out the exercise under its “Car Lovers Connect” initiative.

The event, which followed the highly successful Lagos edition held in August, drew a diverse community of car enthusiasts, drivers, and families who came together to learn, engage, and share insights on car maintenance and road safety.

Through the initiative, Veritas Kapital said it had continued to champion a safety-first culture, underscoring its commitment to creating real social impact beyond the boardroom and beyond insurance.

Speaking at the Abuja edition of the exercise, Regional Head (North), Veritas Assurance, Mr. Abayomi Ayibosi noted that the exercise was part of the underwriting firm’s social responsibility initiative.

He said the company’s drive to extend the program to the nation’s capital stems from its deep sense of responsibility towards community well-being and accident prevention.

Led by the General Manager, K-Cool Engineer Oluwakayode Osorun, the technical team educated participants on key aspects of car care — from using the right engine oil, brake fluid, and transmission oil to understanding tyre maintenance and early warning signs of mechanical faults.

“We found that most car owners overlook small details that can make a big difference,” Osorun explained. “By sharing this knowledge, we’re helping them prevent costly breakdowns and ensure safer journeys,” he said.

Also speaking, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, of the firm Mr. Arinze Adigwe, described the initiative as a CSR effort focused on real human connection and practical education.