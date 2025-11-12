Uzodimma Suspends ENTRACO  over Death of Three

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has suspended all activities connected to the operations of Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO) with immediate effect till further notice.

The governor suspended ENTRACO activities following report of an incident that occurred in Owerri, linked to its operations, “which claimed the life of a person and left another in critical situation in the hospital.”

Governor Uzodimma said he was not unmindful of other recent ugly incidents where the mode of operations of ENTRACO was brought to question by members of the public.

However, the governor warned that immediate suspension of ENTRACO operations is not a licence for members of the public to take traffic, environmental, and other laws into their hands. He therefore, warned that those found to be in violation of such laws will pay dearly for it.

Two separate ugly incidents had happened in the city of Owerri and its environs in less than two weeks leading to the death of three persons.

The latest happened on Monday as operatives of ENTRACO allegedly hit and killed two persons riding on a motorcycle, while chasing a commercial vehicle.

The fatal incident, which occurred in afternoon along St Mulumba Catholic Akachi Road/Wetheral road, near First Bank, has created an outrage among the people in the metropolis.

According eyewitnesses, the operatives of the ENTRACO were attempting to take away a vehicle when the fatal incident occurred. However, the operatives fled the scene immediately leaving the victims who bled to death.

Confirming the incident, the Press Secretary to the agency, Mr. Darlington Ibekwe, disclosed that the culprits have been detained at the Owerri Urban Police Area command headquarters at Fire Service.

“We have handed the culprits to the Owerri Urban Police Area command and he is currently being detained there. It was an unfortunate incident.”

The General Manager of ENTRACO, Mr. Anthony Anyaeihe, who also confirmed the accident, told our correspondent that the motorbike was on one way when they had head on collision with the ENTRACO personnel. According to him, the ENTRACO driver had reported himself to the State Police command where he had been detained after obtaining his statement.

The operatives of the agency had two weeks ago allegedly killed one Chukwudi Ordu and left three persons with gunshot injuries during the fracas that erupted amid the demolition of the Toronto Market in Uratta Community, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.