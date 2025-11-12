UNIC, UNESCO Lead Charge Against Digital Misinformation, Hate Speech

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) have reached a collaboration to combat misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech in the digital space by training content creators on Media and Information Literacy (MIL).

At a capacity-building workshop for content creators on Media and Information Literacy held at the United Nations House in Abuja, the two agencies emphasized the urgent need to promote truth, integrity, and responsible digital engagement in an era dominated by fast-spreading falsehoods.

Speaking on behalf of UNESCO Head of Office Abuja, Jean-Paul Ngome Abiaga, Yachat Nuhu emphasized that advancements in digital technologies have transformed how people communicate, interact, and share information.

She noted that platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Telegram have created vast opportunities for communication and expression across borders.

She added that: “Today, advancement in digital technologies has widened the space we now engage in. We’re talking about YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Telegram.

“It has widened information and communication reach. The digital world has connected us in ways that were once unimaginable, giving every individual the power to create, share, and influence conversations on a global scale.”

While celebrating the expansion of digital communication, Yachat also cautioned about the dangers that come with it. She drew attention to the harmful effects of misinformation, hate speech, and online harassment, stressing that these issues have real consequences in society.

“It has also become a space where words and images can wound and misinformation can divide. We all have witnessed the rise of hate speech and gender-based harassment and misinformation spreading faster than truth.

This online toxicity has spilled into our communities, fueling conflict and mistrust. When left unchecked, it erodes social cohesion and weakens the very fabric of our collective humanity.”

Yachat pointed to the harmful role misinformation plays during election periods in Nigeria, particularly when it is used to exploit ethnic and religious differences. She warned that such disinformation undermines democracy, trust, and peace.

“In Nigeria, election-related misinformation has spread divisive messages along ethnic and religious lines, contributing to mistrust and in some cases, violence. When lies go unchecked, they polarise societies, deepen division, and undermine trust in democracy.”

According to Yachat, UNESCO’s commitment to media and information literacy (MIL) is about empowering citizens to think critically and engage ethically online.

She stressed that MIL is not merely a set of technical skills but a value-driven approach to responsible communication.

“Media and information literacy is not about skills, it’s about values. It teaches us how to search, to assess, to evaluate information, and how to contribute responsibly in the digital space. It is a vital tool for countering hate speech, cyberbullying, and all forms of online and offline violence.”

Yachat made a powerful call for collective responsibility among governments, tech companies, civil society, and individuals to ensure that the digital world becomes a space of peace, truth, and respect.

She added that: “This intervention is more than a project, it is a movement. A movement to protect human dignity online, a movement to safeguard democracy, and to make the internet a true force for good.

“Together, government, tech companies, civil societies, and citizens, we can build a digital world that reflects our best values, not our worst fears.

“The competencies we acquire through this training will translate into concrete actions to strengthen our resolve to build a peaceful and just digital world.”

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, represented by Henshaw Ogbubike, Director of Public Communication and National Orientation, underscored the immense influence of information in today’s digital society.

He noted that information now shapes people’s opinions, drives national conversations, and influences public behaviour. However, he cautioned that this power must be used with great responsibility and integrity to safeguard trust and national development.

He said: “In today’s fast-paced digital world, the power of information is immense. It shapes opinions, influences behaviours, and drives national conversations. But as we know, this power must be used responsibly with integrity.

“When information is manipulated or used carelessly, the consequences are far-reaching. The spread of misinformation and disinformation threatens not only public trust but also our national development and unity.

“That is why we must all work together to ensure that the information we create and share contributes to progress, not division.”

He stressed the workshop aimed to empower content creators with essential skills such as critical thinking, ethical storytelling, and responsible engagement.

He said these abilities are necessary for strengthening public discourse and fostering an informed, balanced, and resilient society in the digital era.

He said: “By helping content creators build skills in critical thinking, ethical storytelling, and responsible media engagement, we are investing in a more informed and resilient society. The kind of content we create today determines the kind of society we will live in tomorrow.

“Therefore, every creator must see themselves as a partner in national development one who uses their influence to enlighten, educate, and uplift rather than mislead.”

He acknowledged the strategic partnership between the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation and UNESCO, noting that this collaboration is aimed at promoting media literacy and empowering citizens especially young people to engage in the digital information space with responsibility and confidence.

He added that: “The Foundation for Information and National Orientation is happy to partner with UNESCO in promoting media literacy and ensuring that our citizens, especially the youth, can navigate the information space with confidence and integrity.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to building a society where information is used as a tool for empowerment, not manipulation, and where every Nigerian can participate meaningfully in shaping narratives that strengthen our democracy and development.”

He announced the creation of the UNESCO International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMILI) in Abuja, hosted by the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

He also explained the institute’s designation as a UNESCO Category 2 Centre would enable Nigeria to attract global expertise, promote international collaboration, and standardize training in media and information literacy.

He said: “The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation is pioneering the first UNESCO International Media and Information Literacy Institute in Abuja.

“Domiciled in the National Open University of Nigeria, a UNESCO Category 2 status is granted to us. This status will provide the needed international standardisation, recognition, and attraction of global expertise in MIL, strengthening IMILI as a global observatory of MIL policies and programmes.

“It will create opportunities for citizens, youth, journalists, and students to acquire the skills needed to safely and effectively navigate the ever-changing information ecosystem.”

He called on content creators to recognize their vital role in nation-building, reminding them that their messages reach millions and have the power to inspire, unite, or divide.

He urged them to use this influence to educate, promote truth, and foster national unity while committing to a media environment rooted in creativity and integrity.

“As content creators, you play a vital role in these efforts. Your words, images, and messages reach millions daily. You have the power to shape values, inspire action, and promote unity. I encourage you to use that power positively to inform, to educate, and to uplift.”

He further revealed that the ministry remains committed to building capacity and promoting resourceful media use.

He said: “The Ministry remains committed to supporting initiatives that build capacity, promote resourceful media use, and strengthen the public’s ability to access accurate information.

“It is our hope that the lessons learned here will help us build a media landscape that reflects truth, creativity, and national consciousness one that inspires trust and strengthens our democracy.”

Speaking on the theme “Media and Information Literacy and Information Integrity,” the National Information Officer of the United Nations Information Center (UNIC), Dr. Oluseyi Soremekun, explained the meaning and importance of Media and Information Literacy (MIL).

Soremekun said Media and Information Literacy (MIL) refers to the ability to access, critically analyse, and evaluate media and information; to create media content responsibly and ethically in various forms; and to contribute to public discourse in ethical and informed ways.

He noted that MIL is about empowering individuals to think critically, engage constructively with content, and promote civic participation and informed decision-making in society.

He further explained that inclusive MIL emphasizes multilingual and culturally diverse content, representation of marginalized voices, and accessible formats for all learners.

Inclusive MIL also involves encouraging critical engagement with power structures and bias in media, ensuring that everyone can participate meaningfully in the global information ecosystem.

He added that Information Integrity refers to safeguarding truth in the digital age by ensuring the accuracy, reliability, and trustworthiness of information and content.

It requires transparency in sourcing and intent, ethical creation and sharing of media, and resilience against misinformation and manipulation.

He highlighted the UN Global Principles for Information Integrity, describing them as a framework for fostering a healthier information ecosystem.

These principles emphasize societal trust and resilience; independent, free, and pluralistic media; transparency and research; public empowerment; and healthy incentives for combating misinformation while promoting human rights.

The overarching aim is to counter the spread of false and harmful information that undermines public trust and social cohesion.

Soremekun stressed that media shape public opinion, identity, and civic behaviour.

He observed that the rise of misinformation and disinformation poses serious threats to democracy and public trust.

Inclusive MIL ensures that all learners can critically engage with media, while information integrity promotes truth, ethics, and accountability. Above all, respect for human rights must remain at the heart of content creation and dissemination.

He further canvassed collective action to promote inclusive education and media practices as key enablers of democracy and civic participation.

He also emphasized that Inclusive MIL, Information Integrity, and Human Rights are interconnected pillars for building equitable societies.

He urged continued advocacy for truth and freedom, stressing that policy support, education, community engagement, and collaboration are vital to combat misinformation and safeguard human rights for all.