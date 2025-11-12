Senator Jarigbe Defends Defection to APC, Says Tinubu’s Reforms Delivering Results

•Madaki, supporters join ruling party

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Daji Sani in Yola





Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, representing Cross River North Senatorial District, yesterday, explained that his decision to quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) was driven by President Bola Tinubu’s impressive economic and governance reforms, which he said were beginning to yield measurable results.

This was as a prominent politician, two time state chairman and one of the founding fathers of the PDP from Adamawa State, Chief Joel Madaki, has announced his decision to join the APC, citing the party’s development strides under the leadership of President Tinubu.

Jarigbe, however, spoke at a press conference at the National Assembly, shortly after the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary, announced his formal defection to the ruling APC.

With Jarigbe’s defection the configuration now in the Senate across political parties, shows APC Senators occupy 76 seats; PDP 25; Labour Party 4; APGA 2; SDP 1 and NNPP 1, totalling 109.

Jarigbe said his defection was not borne out of personal interest but a strategic decision aimed at aligning with a government that is “taking practical steps to reposition the economy and restore Nigeria’s global credibility.”

He dismissed insinuations that his switch to the ruling party was politically motivated or unconsulted, stressing that his move would “open more doors of opportunities” for the people of Cross River North.

The lawmaker said, “The facts speak for themselves. The President has done very well, and we have empirical indices to show this.

“Our foreign exchange liabilities have been cleared to the tune of about $10 billion. Foreign reserves have risen from $3.99 billion to about $42 billion, and we’ve attracted foreign direct investment commitments of about $50 billion.”

On his part, Madaki, has announced his decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the party’s development strides under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Madaki and his supporters were received in the state by the APC chairman, Idris Shuaibu, Mustapha Salihu, Vice Chairman, North East and many APC chieftains in the state

He said the development projects executed by the APC administration in Adamawa State, including the establishment of a Federal University of Agriculture in Mubi and the construction of the Jabbelamba-Belel road, had endeared the party to him and his supporters.

The politician also commended Tinubu’s appointment of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser, saying it had placed the state at the forefront of Nigerian politics and governance, expressing confidence that joining the APC would bring more dividends of democracy to the state.

The politician’s decision to join the APC was seen as a significant boost to the party’s strength in Adamawa State, as his supporters had unanimously agreed to join the APC after being briefed about the party’s development achievements.

But the PDP chairman in the state, Allaji Hamza Madagali,at a press conference, has said they were not moved by Madaki’s defection

He said the party’s structure in Fofure Local Government Area, wher Madaki hailed from was still intact, adding that, “nobody is missing except himself, Madaki.”

He noted that the gathering had dispelled rumour that that the former PDP chieftain would go with a lot of the party supporters, which turned out to be false.