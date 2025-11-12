Osun APC Tasks Adeleke to Account for N1trn, Alleges Neglect of Education

. Gov dismisses allegation as fake news

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, for running a fascist regime, “where few unproductive but privileged individuals feed fat on the huge resources of the state,” tasking the governor to justify almost N1 trillion revenue received by his government from November 2022 to September 2025.

In a statement issued and made available to THISDAY yesterday in Osogbo by the state Chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, stressed that: “Our findings proved that the Adeleke government received N25 billion from November to December 2022; N182 billion in 2023; N333 billion in 2024, and N310 billion from January o September 2025, with little or nothing to show for it. “In just three months, July to September 2025, the Adeleke-led administration received as federal allocation a whooping N124 billion, representing an average of N41 billion per month (see Page 9 of the Osun State Budget Implementation Performance report published on October 28, 2025, on the state’s official website), yet the Osun State citizens are gasping for breath and survival on account of the hopeless economic policy of Governor Adeleke.

“Given the huge allocation accrued to the state in just a few months, no youth of the state deserves to be subjected to the hardship the administration has imposed upon them.

“Just yesterday, the students of the state university in Ilesa were on the streets of the ancient town protesting the satanic school and accommodation fees that Governor Adeleke and his puppets in the University of Ilesa have imposed on them.

“In UNILESA, the Osun State Government charges N800,000 for a room per session.”

“Accommodation outside the school is not different; it is exploitative and far beyond the reach of an average student.

“If the Osun State Government does not charge students of UNILESA as much as N1.5 million per session, would the shylock landlords, who now find joy in exploiting the unsuspecting students, have the temerity and excuse to financially condition and paralyse the students?”

He said as the students in Ilesa are crying over the cut-throat school fees and arbitrary house rent, so also their counterparts in the Osun State University, Osogbo, are wailing over similar luciferian school fees.

The APC chieftain recalled that in UNIOSUN, some students pay as high as N1.5 million, excluding accommodation, which is now on the border of N600,000 – N1,000,000, depending on the quality of facilities in the apartment.

According to him, “Unfortunately, while Governor Adeleke should have settled down to address the plights of the students and the people of the state as a responsible leader would do, he is visiting different nightclubs, dancing from one state capital to another, frittering away the resources that should have been deployed to fund education and other key sectors of the economy.

In Ibadan, over the weekend, Adeleke became a butt of jokes at a music concert when he was found dancing like an untamed video vixen. The sight was a classic case of Nero esconding and fiddling in Antium while Rome was burning. It was a terrible scene to experience.

“It is pathetic that despite the N310 billion made thus far this year, the Osun State Government has only disbursed N7.8 billion of the N27 billion, representing 29 per cent, budgeted for capital projects in the education sector in the fiscal year. Similarly, of the N5.9 billion budgeted for capital projects in the agriculture sector, merely N528 million, representing 9 per cent of the estimate, was disbursed as at the end of September.

“The total disbursement for capital projects was N82 billion, barely 43 per cent of the budget estimate for capital expenditure. That is 26 per cent of the revenue made.

“We, as a party, find it incongruous that a governor who touts himself as ‘Mr. Project’ only spent 26 per cent of its government’s revenue in 2025 on capital projects, whereas no kobo was disbursed to settle N6 billion of the gratuity arrears estimated to be paid this year. On what, then, is people’s money being appropriated? “

The chairman made it clear that it was obvious that the revenue of the state is being used to service Governor Adeleke and feed the stomachs of his unproductive acolytes.

But the Osun State Government has said the assertion by the Osun chapter of the All Progressive Congress(APC) that Governor Ademola Adeleke has collected and squandered N1 trillion state allocation from 2022 to date is fake news from a party that is set for another defeat in 2026.

Spokesperson to Governor Ademola, Mallam Olawale Rasheed describing the state APC as a party that has ran out of ideas amidst its single digit popularity rating.

According to him, Governor Adeleke from 2022 to date has not received anything near N1 trillion and has judiciously managed state resources with particular target of meeting the crucial and critical needs of the state in the area of health, infrastructure, education, business financing, cooperative empowerment, sports development, agriculture, technology development, workers welfare and pension management.

“Only an anti-people party will claim not to see the almost 322 kilometers of roads across the state, the 200 health centre renovations, the rehabilitation of more than 100 schools, the ongoing dualisation across several towns, the ongoing upgrading and rehabilitation of several water works, the multi billion naira local and grassroots development projects, the flyover bridges, the new tractors, the ongoing renovation and upgrading of Osogbo stadium to a five star standard among others.

“Only a party set for another rejection in 2026 will deny the payment of half salaries owed workers and which the APC failed to pay while it governed the state. Pensioners are living witnesses of how state funds are being spent to offset pension debt which APC refused to pay and being liquidated by Governor Ademola Adeleke. The enrolment of over 30, 000 pensioners in the state health insurance scheme is an unprecedented policy which even the Federal Government has now adopted.

“Governor Adeleke has reduced the humongous Osun debt stock by 40 per cent according to the Federal Debt Management Office. Yet, he has not borrowed a kobo from 2022 to date. Out of selflessness, the governor is not collecting security votes and instead ensures that security expenditures are treated and processed within the approval system.

“The public is also aware that since the seizure of Osun local government funds by the APC, the state government has been shouldering the financial burdens of the local governments. This ensures that thousands of families working across sectors at the local government levels do not go hungry as intended by those who masterminded the illegal seizure of the LG fund.

“The impact of the state expenditure is being felt across the sectors. The Nigerian Union of Teachers has repeatedly applauded Governor Adeleke for its passionate attention to teachers welfare, training and upkeep. Osun is now ranked number seven in NECO ranking. Osun was number 33 under APC.

“In 2022, Osun infrastructure deficit was placed at close to 80 per cent by several credible infra groups. In 2025, the infra deficit has been reduced by 40 percent. In South West and at a programme moderated by a Federal agency, Osun came first in the area of access to primary health care.

“Pensioners, workers, farmers, artisans, market operators and others are applauding the governor daily. We are not expecting the state APC to own up to its failures while in office but it can at least be silent to allow Osun people to enjoy good governance and ongoing delivery of unprecedented democratic dividend,” the spokesperson noted.