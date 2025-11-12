Ogoni Nine Wrongfully Convicted, Executed, Global Rights Tells Federal Govt

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Global Rights, has called on the federal government to acknowledge the Ogoni Nine were wrongfully convicted and executed in 1995.

Global Rights also described as deeply troubling the recent political gestures suggesting a pardon for the Ogoni Nine.

The organisation explained that such gestures represent a moral and legal mischaracterisation, as they imply guilt where none exists.

In a strongly worded statement, the group declared: “What is due is not pardon, but complete and full-throated exoneration – an official recognition that their convictions and executions were unjust, unlawful, and an assault on the right to dissent.”

Consequently, the CSO urged the Nigerian Government to formally exonerate the Ogoni Nine and to publicly acknowledge their wrongful conviction and execution.

Expanding on its position in a statement titled “30 Years After the Gallows: The Ogoni 9 and Nigeria’s Unfinished Journey to Justice,” Global Rights demanded the full implementation of the UNEP recommendations.

The organisation emphasised the need for a transparent, well-funded, and community-led clean-up of Ogoniland, as part of broader efforts to restore environmental justice in the Niger Delta.

Furthermore, the group called on the government to hold polluters accountable, particularly multinational corporations that continue to profit from environmental degradation in the region.

It also urged authorities to guarantee the safety and rights of environmental and human rights defenders across the country.

Reflecting on the historical significance of the moment, Global Rights stated: “The Ogoni Nine are not merely victims of history; they are symbols of courage, conscience, and resistance.

“As we mark this thirtieth anniversary, we remember that justice delayed is justice denied, and silence in the face of injustice is complicity. May their sacrifice continue to inspire our collective demand for truth, accountability, and a Nigeria that values every life and protects every community.”

The statement further quoted the late Ken Saro-Wiwa, who said: “We are going to demand our rights peacefully, non-violently, and we shall win.”

Recalling the tragic events, the organisation noted: “Thirty years ago, on 10 November 1995, Nigeria committed one of the most egregious acts of state violence against its own citizens – the state-ordered execution of the Ogoni Nine.

“Ken Saro-Wiwa, Baribor Bera, Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gbokoo, Paul Levura, Felix Nuate, John Kpuinen, and Barinem Kiobel – nine courageous sons of Ogoniland – were hanged after a deeply flawed and unjust trial before a military tribunal. Their only ‘crime’ was demanding justice, environmental accountability, and dignity for their people.”

Three decades on, the CSO lamented there are still no clear signs the Nigerian Government has learned the lessons that the sacrifice of the Ogoni Nine should have taught the nation.

It concluded by reaffirming that, as the primary duty bearer for human rights, the government must never place corporate interests above the health, safety, and well-being of its people.