Momoh: Regional Devt Commissions Will Partner State Govts

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has disclosed that all the seven Regional Development Commissions in the country woulddeepen collaboration with state governments to strengthen security and fast-track infrastructure development nationwide.

Minister of Regional Development, Dr. Abubakar Momoh, made this known on Monday while briefing newsmen after leading Chairmen and Managing Directors of the commissions to a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

According to him, the discussions with the President centred on the commissions’ achievements, challenges, and strategic plans for regional growth and stability.

“We briefed Mr President on our progress and challenges. He gave us his attention, which we appreciate, and we remain hopeful that collaboration will soon deliver improved, tangible results across regions,” he said.

The minister explained that commissions would work hand-in-hand with governors to complement federal and state efforts in tackling insecurity while advancing key infrastructure in their respective regions nationwide.

“They will collaborate directly with state governments to address insecurity locally. Supporting existing structures falls within their mandate, ensuring federal interventions complement state efforts to protect citizens and improve regional stability,” he explained.

Momoh noted that the deplorable road networks had long been a concern but expressed optimism that joint maintenance and rehabilitation efforts by state governments and development commissions would reduce the problem significantly.

His words: “If state governments maintain roads consistently, and development commissions assist in rehabilitation, the long-standing issues with bad roads will be reduced, opening communities for business, social services, and secure transportation.”

Speaking, too, the Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu, described the commissions as the administration’s “surest tool” to address Nigeria’s development challenges across various sectors including education, energy, water, and agriculture.

“These seven development commissions are central to overcoming the nation’s development obstacles. They are strategically positioned to implement renewable energy, agriculture, water, and infrastructure projects, bringing tangible improvements to local communities,” he said.

Ahmadu gave an assurance that the commissions were led by experienced professionals capable of executing practical, measurable projects that positively impacted communities and complemented national development priorities effectively.

On his part, ‎Managing Director of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Goni Alkali, said the NEDC had implemented a four-phase master plan focusing on security, sustainability, and infrastructure in insurgency-affected areas of the region.

“We are currently in phase three, concentrating on infrastructure. 14 bridges and approximately 18 roads have been constructed, opening up communities and facilitating economic and social recovery after insurgency disruptions,” he explained.

Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, also said peace in the Niger Delta was improving due to development projects reflecting real needs of host communities.

“Virtually every community in the Niger Delta now has ongoing projects. Comprehensive needs assessments and stakeholder consultations guide decisions, ensuring development interventions are relevant, sustainable, and community-driven,” he said.