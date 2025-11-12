Methanol Breakthrough: FG Applauds Ondo Gas-based Company, Targets 500,000 MT Output By 2026

•Says, it’ll boost local production of chemicals, fertilizers.

•Ojulari: Next year will be pivotal for Nigeria’s gas revolution

Fidelis David in Akure

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, yesterday, said the take-off of the first ever Nigeria’s Methanol and Ammonium Bicarbonate factory in Ondo state established by a Chinese company to boost local production of Chemicals and Fertilizers in Nigeria was a major step toward achieving the nation’s gas-based industrialisation agenda.

Ekpo, who led a team from the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on an inspection visit, said President Bola Tinubu was delighted with the take-off, noting that the project represents the realisation of a national aspiration to convert Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources into tangible prosperity.

Speaking while on a site tour and project inspection of the Chinese firm, SuperTech Methanol & Ammonium Bicarbonate Plant, located within Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub, at Omotosho in Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State, Ekpo expressed delight at the scale of private-sector investment that has gone into the facility, which currently produces 100,000 metric tons of methanol and 160,000 metric tons of ammonium bicarbonate annually, with expansion targets set to reach 500,000 metric tons by 2026.

“I am impressed with what Supertech has done here in Ondo State,” the Minister said. “They are taking advantage of our natural gas resources to produce methanol and ammonium bicarbonate, creating jobs and boosting the local economy. The federal government will provide all necessary support to ensure this project grows and thrives.”

He lauded the collaboration between NNPC, the Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria (GACN), and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), in providing the technical and regulatory support that brought the project to fruition.

According to him, the initiative aligns perfectly with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which envisions gas as the backbone of Nigeria’s economic transformation, job creation, and industrial expansion.

“What we are seeing today is not just the development of a processing facility. It is the transformation of gas into prosperity.

“By creating a sustainable demand anchor for natural gas, this project will deepen domestic gas utilisation, reduce imports, and enhance Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in critical industrial products.”

The Minister further disclosed that the government was working to make gas affordable and accessible across the country, emphasising that the days of heavy dependence on imported Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) are numbered.

He explained that directives had been issued to NLNG to stop LPG exports, with all volumes now being retained for domestic use, while discussions with Chevron and other producers are ongoing to ensure local specification compliance for wider in-country circulation.

“My ministry is not sleeping over this. We are engaging NNPC and upstream producers to ensure gas is available, affordable, and accessible for all Nigerians. The goal is to stabilise supply and bring down prices.”

Representing the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bayo Ojulari, the Executive Vice President, Gas Power and New Energy, Lekan Ogunleye, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to partnerships that deliver tangible results in Nigeria’s gas sector.

“In NNPC, we say partnership is our DNA, but more importantly, we are about delivery,” Ogunleye stated.

“We are proud to be gas suppliers and major enablers of this historic project. This is the beginning, not the end. 2026 will be a pivotal year for Nigeria’s gas revolution, and NNPC will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with investors to deliver prosperity for the people.”

Also speaking, Chairman of Supertech Chemical Industry Limited, Mr. Yang Jijiang, described the successful completion of the project as “a dream come true” and a product of strong partnership between China and Nigeria.

“As a Chinese investor in Nigeria, we are proud to contribute to Ondo State’s industrialisation and national economic development.

“We remain committed to job creation, technology transfer, and strengthening Nigeria-China cooperation.”

On his part, Principal Consultant to the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub, Dr. Alex Ajipe, said the plant marks a new chapter in the state’s industrial growth.