  • Wednesday, 12th November, 2025

Iwobi Upbeat About Nigeria’s Chances to Qualify Through the Playoffs 

Featured | 42 seconds ago

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi remains upbeat about Nigeria’s chances to make it to the 2026 World Cup through the playoffs.

The Fulham player told BBC Sports Africa yesterday that although he is not expecting an easy route to one of the two tickets on offer, the Super Eagles have the players to make it happen.

After Nigeria missed out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Iwobi is keen to return to the international game’s biggest stage.

“Giving ourselves another chance to go into the World Cup, the confidence is high,” said the 29-year-old.

“I’ve been in one (Russia 2018), I would like to be in one again.”

Ahead of Nigeria’s clash with Gabon in Morocco on Thursday, Iwobi insisted that it won’t be an easy game. 

He admitted that his former teammate at Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, also have his eyes on attending his first World Cup but Nigeria will not that to happen with this lone ticket on offer for an African team in Morocco to qualify for the intercontinental playoffs in March.

“Hopefully we get the chance to do that. It’s not going to be easy. We’ve got to play Gabon first and I’m sure he (Aubameyang) wants to go to the World Cup as well.

He said that the  36-year-old Gabonese who has netted seven times for the Panthers in the qualifiers will be locked up by Eagles defence.

“He’s getting on, but you wouldn’t think that. He’s a youthful guy,” added Iwobi.

“I don’t know how, but we’re going to lock him up.”

Iwobi praised Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, for the transformation that he has brought to the team since taking over in January.

The Malian has gone unbeaten in six competitive games, with four wins and two draws, and Iwobi says the 48-year-old has installed a positive atmosphere among the squad.

“Our manager constantly reminds us that we’re able to push through all circumstances,” explained the Fulham midfielder.

“He’s such a great man. We almost don’t see him as like a manager, but like a big brother. He’s created a big brotherhood.

“You see him on the touchline. He gets heated – he’s literally trying to fight for us.

“It motivates us, that we want to play not just for Nigeria but for him as well.”

Iwobi also had a message for fans who have been unhappy with the team’s qualifying campaign up until now.

“It wasn’t the greatest of starts,” he acknowledged with knowing understatement.

“But they (the fans) also need to understand we all have the same goal.

“I understand when they’re disappointed because we are very disappointed in not winning games comfortably or winning against teams that maybe we should have.

“We feel like on any day, if we give 100%, and we’ve got the players to do so, that we can beat any team. But there’s one thing saying it, we have to prove it,” concludes Iwobi.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.