Iwobi Upbeat About Nigeria’s Chances to Qualify Through the Playoffs 

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi remains upbeat about Nigeria’s chances to make it to the 2026 World Cup through the playoffs.

The Fulham player told BBC Sports Africa yesterday that although he is not expecting an easy route to one of the two tickets on offer, the Super Eagles have the players to make it happen.

After Nigeria missed out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Iwobi is keen to return to the international game’s biggest stage.

“Giving ourselves another chance to go into the World Cup, the confidence is high,” said the 29-year-old.

“I’ve been in one (Russia 2018), I would like to be in one again.”

Ahead of Nigeria’s clash with Gabon in Morocco on Thursday, Iwobi insisted that it won’t be an easy game.

He admitted that his former teammate at Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, also have his eyes on attending his first World Cup but Nigeria will not that to happen with this lone ticket on offer for an African team in Morocco to qualify for the intercontinental playoffs in March.

“Hopefully we get the chance to do that. It’s not going to be easy. We’ve got to play Gabon first and I’m sure he (Aubameyang) wants to go to the World Cup as well.

He said that the 36-year-old Gabonese who has netted seven times for the Panthers in the qualifiers will be locked up by Eagles defence.

“He’s getting on, but you wouldn’t think that. He’s a youthful guy,” added Iwobi.

“I don’t know how, but we’re going to lock him up.”

Iwobi praised Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, for the transformation that he has brought to the team since taking over in January.

The Malian has gone unbeaten in six competitive games, with four wins and two draws, and Iwobi says the 48-year-old has installed a positive atmosphere among the squad.

“Our manager constantly reminds us that we’re able to push through all circumstances,” explained the Fulham midfielder.

“He’s such a great man. We almost don’t see him as like a manager, but like a big brother. He’s created a big brotherhood.

“You see him on the touchline. He gets heated – he’s literally trying to fight for us.

“It motivates us, that we want to play not just for Nigeria but for him as well.”

Iwobi also had a message for fans who have been unhappy with the team’s qualifying campaign up until now.

“It wasn’t the greatest of starts,” he acknowledged with knowing understatement.

“But they (the fans) also need to understand we all have the same goal.

“I understand when they’re disappointed because we are very disappointed in not winning games comfortably or winning against teams that maybe we should have.

“We feel like on any day, if we give 100%, and we’ve got the players to do so, that we can beat any team. But there’s one thing saying it, we have to prove it,” concludes Iwobi.