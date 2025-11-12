Gov Inuwa Yahaya Receives Senior Course 34 Participants of National Defence College

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has emphasized that without deliberate efforts toward industrialization and economic empowerment, the quest by governments at all levels to secure the lives and property of citizens may remain elusive.

The governor stated this yesterday while receiving Team 5 of Senior Course 34 of the National Defence College (NDC), Abuja, who are on a study tour of Gombe State.

The visit is in line with the theme, “Optimizing Natural Resources for Industrialization, National Development and Security in Nigeria.”

Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed satisfaction with both the theme and the choice of Gombe State for the study, noting that the outcomes, if properly harnessed and implemented, could accelerate Nigeria’s journey toward sustainable economic development and national security.

“The centrality of Gombe in the North-East subregion positions it as a gateway for inter-state connectivity. How ever, challenges such as poor road infrastructure continue to hamper social and economic integration among our people.”

He stressed that socio-economic progress and industrial growth depend largely on the availability of basic infrastructure such as roads, power, and water.

To this end, he called for greater collaboration with the Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers and other professional bodies in executing strategic construction projects that can stimulate economic growth.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya cited his administration’s flagship “Network Eleven Hundred” project, which aims to construct at least 100 kilometers of road in each of the 11 local government areas as a clear demonstration of his government’s commitment to infrastructure-led development.

He also pointed out the 1,000-hectare Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park in Dadin Kowa as a major driver of industrial transformation in the state, describing it as a legacy project designed to make Gombe an economic powerhouse.

“So far, we have invested over N26 billion in the Industrial Park. We provided more than 25 kilometers of road networks, over 2 million litres of water storage facilities and independent electricity source to power industries.

“We have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a Chinese firm for the provision of 100 megawatts of solar energy to boost the state’s power supply.”

According to him, the Industrial Park is strategically designed to serve the needs of predominantly agrarian population of Gombe by promoting agro-industrial value chains, encouraging large-scale farming, and reducing post-harvest losses.

He revealed that already some companies have started operating or setting up their factories in the park.

Speaking on the perennial farmer-herder clashes, Governor Inuwa Yahaya noted the state has maintained effective preventive measures, particularly through restrictions on grazing during harvest seasons, an initiative that has significantly reduced conflicts between farmers and herders.

He urged the NDC participants to be objective and dispassionate in their assessments, noting that their findings would be valuable for both state and national policy improvements.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Brigadier General Olumide Adeleke Ojo, described the National Defence College as Nigeria’s premier institution for strategic-level training and research in security and defence studies.

He explained the college’s mission is to develop leaders equipped with the requisite knowledge and analytical capacity to harness national resources in advancing the country’s development and security objectives.

Brigadier General Ojo commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his purpose-driven leadership and infrastructural strides, particularly in the provision of portable water, electricity, and industrial infrastructure, which he described as critical enablers of sustainable industrialization.

“We are highly impressed by what we have seen in Gombe. The projects initiated by your administration clearly demonstrate foresight, planning, and a commitment to human capital and industrial development,” he remarked.