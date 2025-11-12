Genus Introduces Advanced Lithium Power Solutions

Genus, one of Nigeria’s most respected names in power solutions, has introduced its latest range of high-performance solar inverters and lithium-ion battery systems, distributed in Nigeria by Simba Industries. The introduction marks a major step forward in providing reliable, efficient, and future-ready energy solutions for Nigerian homes and businesses.

Built on years of engineering expertise, the new Genus range combines faster charging, longer battery life, and greater energy efficiency with a compact, modern design. The new series achieves a full charge in just 3 to 4 hours, nearly three times faster than traditional alternatives, offering both performance and convenience for today’s power-conscious users.

Speaking on the introduction, Sandeep Sharma, spokesperson for Simba Industries, said:

“The new Genus range has been developed to meet the practical needs of Nigerian consumers – delivering dependable performance, durability, and energy savings. These systems are engineered for high load capacity, quick recharge times, and long service life, while also reducing overall operating costs. Together with Simba’s trusted service network, we’re providing a solution that delivers lasting value and reliability.”