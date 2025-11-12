Former UNIMED VC Becomes First African to Win Global Adolescent Health Award

Funmi Ogundare

Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, has made history as the first African recipient of the prestigious Founders Award from the International Association for Adolescent Health (IAAH).

The global honour was recently announced at the 13th World Congress on Adolescent Health, a quadrennial gathering of experts and policymakers dedicated to improving the well-being of young people worldwide.

The IAAH Founders Award, regarded as one of the highest recognitions in the field of adolescent health, celebrates individuals who have made outstanding and lasting contributions to the field of adolescent health. Fatusi was among four global recipients honoured this year.

Fatusi, a professor of Community Medicine and Public Health advocate, was recognised for his pioneering work in adolescent health promotion in Nigeria and beyond. His leadership dates back to 1999, when he spearheaded the development of Nigeria’s first National Training Manual on Adolescent Health. He also founded the Society for Adolescent and Young People’s Health in Nigeria (SAYPHIN), which has impacted thousands of young Nigerians.

Additionally, he has chaired the National Technical Working Group on Adolescent Health and Development for over a decade, providing guidance on national policy formulation and implementation in the sector.

Congratulating Fatusi, the current Vice-Chancellor of UNIMED, Prof. Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe, described the award as a well-deserved honour and a testament to his lifelong commitment to youth development and excellence.

“Prof. Fatusi is an embodiment of excellence, and this recognition is a reward for years of consistent impact. As an institution, we are proud of him,” Adejuyigbe said.

Originally scheduled to take place in Montego Bay, Jamaica, the award ceremony was held virtually following Hurricane Melissa, which disrupted travel and local events in the Caribbean nation.

The Public Relations Officer of UNIMED, Isaac Oluyi, in a statement, described the recognition as not only a personal achievement for Fatusi but also a source of pride for Nigeria’s health and academic community.