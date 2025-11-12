Firm Celebrates Ezeibe as NCRIB’s 23rd President

Ebere Nwoji

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance, one of the licensed insurance firms said it has joined key stakeholders in insurance industry to celebrate Mrs. Ekeoma Ezeibe as the 23rd President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers.

Ezeibe recently emerged the president of NCRIB which is umbrella body of all the insurance brokers in Nigeria.

By occupying the position, she has become third female president of the brokers’ body.

At her investiture recently in Lagos, the NCRIB, said the ceremony marked a significant milestone in its history, symbolising a leadership transition and a renewed commitment to professionalism, innovation, and inclusivity within Nigeria’s insurance brokerage landscape.

The company’s Managing Director, Funmilayo Omo, said the company’s sponsorship of the event reflected its shared vision with the NCRIB to foster trust, excellence, and collaboration among industry players for the benefit of clients and communities nationwide.

Omo, commended Ezeibe on her remarkable achievement saying “We celebrate Mrs. Ezeibe for her inspiring leadership and unwavering dedication to strengthening the brokerage profession. At Prudential Zenith Life, we believe that partnerships with institutions like the NCRIB are vital in driving innovation, deepening insurance penetration, and expanding access to financial protection for all Nigerians.”