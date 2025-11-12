  • Wednesday, 12th November, 2025

Firm Celebrates Ezeibe as NCRIB’s 23rd President

Nigeria | 16 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance,  one of the licensed insurance firms said it has joined key stakeholders  in insurance industry  to celebrate Mrs. Ekeoma Ezeibe as the 23rd President  of the Nigerian  Council of Registered Insurance Brokers.

Ezeibe recently emerged the president of NCRIB which is umbrella body of all the insurance brokers in Nigeria.

By occupying the position, she has become third female president of the brokers’ body.

At her investiture recently in Lagos, the  NCRIB,  said the ceremony marked a significant milestone in its  history, symbolising a leadership transition and a renewed commitment to professionalism, innovation, and inclusivity within Nigeria’s insurance brokerage landscape.

The company’s Managing Director, Funmilayo  Omo, said  the company’s sponsorship of the event  reflected  its shared vision with the NCRIB to foster trust, excellence, and collaboration among industry players for the benefit of clients and communities nationwide.

Omo, commended Ezeibe on her remarkable achievement saying “We celebrate Mrs. Ezeibe for her inspiring leadership and unwavering dedication to strengthening the brokerage profession. At Prudential Zenith Life, we believe that partnerships with institutions like the NCRIB are vital in driving innovation, deepening insurance penetration, and expanding access to financial protection for all Nigerians.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.