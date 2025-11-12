Energy Editors Hail Dangote Refinery’s Expansion Drive, Frets over Crude Oil Feedstock Sourcing 

Ejiofor Alike

The Society of Energy Editors (SEE) has hailed the audacious plan by the Dangote Refinery to more than double the capacity of its landmark refinery to 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2028.

In a new report titled: “Dangote’s Ambition and NNPC’s Paralysis: A Tale of Two Refineries and Nigeria’s Energy Future,” SEE declared that the plan will cement Dangote Refinery’s status as the largest single-site refinery in the world.

The report added that the expansion plan will also represent a monumental leap for Nigeria’s long-held dream of energy self-sufficiency and export dominance.

“We hail the immense patriotism and investment drive demonstrated by Aliko Dangote and his Group. In a climate often characterized by investor trepidation, this commitment of billions of dollars is a powerful vote of confidence in the Nigerian economy and its industrial potential,” SEE wrote in the report.

According to the report, the operationalisation of the first phase of the refinery has already begun to alter the dynamics of the downstream sector, adding that the planned expansion signals an ambition that aligns with the nation’s economic aspirations.

The report however raised what it described as the single most critical question about the expansion plan, which is sourcing crude oil feedstock.

It noted that even at its current capacity of 650,000 bpd, the refinery has had to resort to importing crude oil from other countries, including the United States, to make up for domestic supply shortfalls.

“This paradox—a Nigerian refinery importing crude—is a stark indictment of our upstream oil and gas sector’s inability to meet local demand. If this is the challenge at 650,000 bpd, the question becomes existential at 1.4 million bpd,” the report said.

“Therefore, we pose the following critical questions to the Dangote Group: What specific, long-term crude supply strategy is in place to feed this colossal expansion? Are we to expect a permanent reliance on imported crude, which exposes the refinery to foreign exchange volatility and geopolitical risks? What partnerships or upstream acquisitions are being pursued to secure equity production and insulate the refinery from the vagaries of the domestic crude allocation system?”

Udeme Ufot to Speak on “Destination Branding” at Advertising Conference

The Group Managing Director of SO&U, Udeme Ufot, will speak on “Destination Branding” at the forthcoming National Advertising Conference organized by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON).

This year’s conference, themed, “Marketing Communications: Transforming Businesses and Creating Growth in Challenging Times,” will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, and professionals from across the marketing, advertising, and communications sectors. The gathering aims to foster meaningful dialogue on how creativity, innovation, and strategic communication can stimulate business growth and drive industry transformation in a rapidly changing economic environment.

In his presentation, Ufot will explore the concept of destination branding as a powerful strategic tool for positioning, perception management, and socio-economic advancement. He brings extensive experience in destination branding initiatives, with SO&U playing a key role in projects such as Destination Cross River for the Cross River State Government and the Dakkada Initiative in Akwa Ibom State, which later evolved into the Arise Agenda. These projects stand as notable examples of how branding can be used as a force for unity, identity, and socio-economic progress.