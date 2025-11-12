CreditRegistry Set to Host Africa Credit Expo (ACE) 2025



•As ACCA targets three million businesses by 2030

The 2025 Africa Credit Expo (ACE), organized by CreditRegistry in partnership with founding sponsor Afreximbank which gathers financial leaders, innovators, regulators, and entrepreneurs from across the continent for the ultimate financial experience is scheduled to take place Friday, 14 November 2025 at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

This year’s expo, themed, “Unlocking Africa’s Finance Story,” targets empowerment of individuals and businesses by providing data driven credit access, boosting financial literacy, and fostering collaborations that bridge the gap between dreams and opportunities.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists by Dr. Jameelah Sharrieff-Ayedun, Managing Director/CEO of CreditRegistry.

She said that building on the success of previous editions, “ACE 2025” stands as a bold declaration: Africa’s financial future will be written by its people, its innovations, and its courage.

Sharrieff-Ayedun said the Expo aims to empower individuals and businesses through data-driven credit access, financial literacy, and collaboration that bridge the gap between dreams and opportunity.

The CEO added that the movement is rooted in the five pillars of the ACE Mission: Connect, Trust, Empower, Educate, IncludePioneering the Infrastructure of Trust: The CreditRegistry Story Founded in 2003, predating the CBN regulatory licensing of credit bureaus.

She said that the CreditRegistry did more than pioneer credit reporting in Nigeria; catalyzed and achieved a global first by integrating biometric technology into its credit system, a foundational step that later informed the development of the nation’s Bank Verification Number (BVN).

She said ACE 2025 continues this legacy by spotlighting new initiatives designed to make credit relatable, responsible, and rewarding.

She said Africa Credit Expo extends deep appreciation to its Founding Sponsor, Afreximbank, for its commitment to Africa’s credit and trade transformation.

She said also recognized strategic partners, whose collective support continues to drive ACE’s mission of financial education and inclusion.

She said more than an event, ACE is a movement – one that places people at the heart of Africa’s financial story with over 5000 attendees over the years across sectors including banking, fintech, insurance, MSMEs, and government.

She said the Expo serves as a dynamic platform for creating the credit culture we want to see on the continent.

According to her: “The true measure of ACE 2025 lies in the actions that follow – the ideas implemented, the partnerships formed, and the lives transformed. Together, we are writing a new chapter for Africa’s financial story – one defined by empowerment, education and inclusion.”

Speaking also on Africa Consumer Credit Academy (ACCA), she said it is conceived out of ACE in 2023.

She said this strategic platform continues to shape a new era of financially literate African citizens.

According to her, “The Academy is a critical enabler of Nigeria’s national goal to achieve 50 percent consumer credit access by 2030. “ACCA continues its mission to reach three million families and businesses by 2030, equipping Africans with the knowledge to manage finances, build credit, and advance pan-African trade through youth-centered programmes like Project Launchpad and the engaging street interviews of ‘Naija Talks Credit’, ACCA is nurturing a new generation of financially aware entrepreneurs across Nigeria”.