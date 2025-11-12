Court Adjourns DSS Operatives’ N5.5bn Defamation Suit Against SERAP Till Nov. 24

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Wednesday, adjourned hearing in a N5.5 billion defamation suit filed against the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) by two operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The matter, which had been scheduled for hearing on November 12, was postponed to November 24 following the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu, who was said to be indisposed.

A court registrar, Mr. A. O. Yinka, informed the lawyers and litigants present that he had been directed by the judge to announce his inability to sit, leading to the adjournment.

The suit, filed by the DSS operatives, seeks N5.5 billion in damages against SERAP over alleged defamatory publications said to have tarnished their reputation.

At the last proceedings on October 16, SERAP’s lawyer, Ebun Adegboruwa (SAN), wrote the court, informing it that he would not be able to attend the session.

Akinlolu Thomas Kehinde (SAN), who filed the suit on behalf of the two plaintiffs, expressed optimism that the matter would proceed on the next adjourned date when SERAP is expected to open its defence.

The two DSS operatives, Sarah John and Gabriel Ogunleye, had filed the action against SERAP on the grounds that the organization defamed them with baseless accusations in media publications.

Specifically, the two claimants alleged that SERAP defamed them with claims that they unlawfully invaded their office, thereby putting their reputation as law-abiding security operatives in jeopardy.

They, therefore, pleaded with the court to order SERAP to pay them ₦5.5 billion as compensation for damages suffered.

The claimants also applied to the judge to issue an order of perpetual injunction against SERAP, restraining it from further defaming them.

Counsel to the claimants, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), had admitted receiving the letter and the apology and did not oppose the request for an adjournment.

Justice Halilu had on the date fixed November 12 for SERAP to defend itself in the defamation suit but which has now been shifted to November 24.