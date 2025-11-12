Beyond Grades: How Chrisland’s Culture of Excellence Produced a World Topper

Built on a foundation of discipline, faith, and mentorship, Chrisland School continues to nurture world-class achievers like 16-year-old Naomi Olayinka, whose ‘Top in the World’ honour in the 2024 Cambridge IGCSE examinations reaffirms the school’s culture of intentional excellence. Funmi Ogundare reports

When Miss Naomi Olayinka, 16, of Chrisland High School, Ikeja, was announced as the ‘Top in the World’ in English as a Second Language in the 2024 Cambridge IGCSE examinations, she was momentarily speechless. For a teenager who had spent countless evenings revising essays and poring over novels, the moment felt unreal, but not undeserved.

She told journalists, “I was completely speechless at first, but when it finally sank in, I was just grateful to God, my teachers, and my parents. It showed me that hard work truly pays off.”

Olayinka’s victory is not an isolated triumph. It continues a proud tradition at Chrisland Schools, one that saw Mmesomachukwu Okonkwo of the school’s VGC campus clinch the same global title in 2023. Her achievement reaffirms the school’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s most consistent producers of high-achieving students on both national and international stages.

Behind the title lies a story of discipline and quiet determination. Olayinka described her study routine as consistent but balanced.

She dedicated her time daily to reading, writing essays, and tackling past question papers while expanding her vocabulary through novels and newspapers.

“There were times I felt overwhelmed, but I learned to take things one step at a time,” Olayinka. “My parents and teachers encouraged me constantly, and prayer gave me strength when I felt tired or unsure.”

As the assembly prefect of her set, Olayinka also had to juggle leadership responsibilities with academics, a balance she said taught her discipline and time management.

“Being a prefect helped me stay organised. I learned that leadership is about serving others, and that discipline makes both leadership and learning possible. They prayed with me, reminded me to rest, and believed in me even when I doubted myself,” she said.

Olayinka, who aspires to become a lawyer, hopes to use her voice for justice and community building. For her, being at the top in the world is both an honour and a responsibility, a reminder that excellence is possible when faith meets effort.

“Don’t compare yourself to others, stay consistent, listen to your teachers, and never underestimate the power of hard work and prayer,” she said.

Mrs Ayoola Akinyeye, Director of Schools at Chrisland Schools Limited, described Olayinka’s achievement as one that reflects a system, not a stroke of luck.

“At Chrisland, excellence is not an exception; it’s our default. While ‘Top in the World’ has room for only one, our record of outstanding results each year shows that sustained excellence across large numbers is our true distinction,” she said.

Akinyeye attributed the success to a blend of rigorous academics, passionate teachers, and a value-driven culture that prioritises curiosity, confidence, and disciplined effort.

“We have a mentoring system we call the teacher-parenting scheme. It helps every learner set high standards, believe in their potential, and take ownership of their growth. Achievement here is not accidental; it’s built daily through reflection, feedback, and perseverance.”

She advised young achievers to “remain humble, stay curious, and keep growing. You carry the hopes of younger ones who now believe more is possible because of you.”

Dr Olajide Onigbogi, Executive Head of Schools (Communications) and Regional Head for Abuja and VGC campuses, describes Chrisland’s success as intentional excellence.

“It’s the product of discipline, professionalism, and love for learning woven into the fabric of our system,” he said.

According to him, the school’s five core values — discipline, integrity, professionalism, love, and excellence — represented by the acronym DISCIPLE — shape how students and staff teach, learn, and interact.

“These values are not just written on walls; they are lived daily. Every student is seen, known, and supported through our pastoral care and mentorship system. Teachers are not just instructors but mentors and moral guides,” Onigbogi explained.

That personal connection, he added, helps students develop resilience and confidence.

“We teach our learners to see challenges as opportunities. Every setback becomes a lesson. That’s how we prepare them not just for exams, but for life,” stated Onigbogi.

Chrisland’s record of excellence stretches far beyond Naomi’s success story. In 2024, 96 per cent of WASSCE graduates from Chrisland High School, Abuja, earned all distinctions, most with A1 grades. Two years earlier, Ncheta Mbaronye earned the Best WASSCE result in Lagos State, while in 2025, Daniella Michael placed second nationwide in NECO BECE.

The school also dominates sports and co-curricular competitions. Its students are current champions in athletics and soccer under the Association of International School Educators of Nigeria (AISEN).

“These successes are not isolated,” Onigbogi noted. “They reflect a consistent system, a blend of hard work, mentoring, and grace. Education for us is not just about grades but about developing balanced, confident, and globally competitive learners.”

He also emphasised the school’s partnership with parents as a crucial factor, stating, “Our parents share our vision and reinforce the same values at home. It’s a collective effort. Every child carries a seed of greatness; our job is to nurture it with love, discipline, and excellence.”