2026 Budget Will Determine Ijaw Votes for Oborevwori in 2027, Mulade Warns

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





Ahead of the 2027 governorship election and the proposed endorsement of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as the sole candidate by Delta Ijaws, a prominent Ijaw leader and peace advocate, Chief Mulade Sheriff, has declared that Ijaw votes will be determined by the number of projects allocated and adequately funded in the 2026 budget.

The renowned human and environmental rights activist made this declaration in a statement in Warri yesterday, following an expanded stakeholders’ meeting held on behalf of the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in Delta State.

The Ibe-Sorimowei of the ancient Gbaramatu Kingdom stated that adequate inclusion and funding of projects in riverine areas will be a crucial factor in determining political support.

He emphasised that riverine communities, largely populated by the Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities, deserve equal attention to infrastructure.

While commending Governor Oborevwori’s infrastructural strides in the upland areas, Chief Mulade lamented the absence of similar development in the riverine regions, despite dense populations and immense contributions to state revenue as hosts to multinational oil and gas companies.

“I sincerely appreciate His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for the infrastructural development revolution in the upland areas and the proposed commissioning of the reconstructed Odimodi–Ogulagha road, initially constructed by SPDC in the 1980s.

“However, it is imperative to state that Ijaw communities such as Ogulagha, Torugbene, Oporoza, Akugbene, and Ojobo are more densely populated than some upland local government headquarters, yet are often deprived of development due to the so-called terrain challenges. These communities host multinational oil and gas companies but have no significant projects to show for it,” he added.

Chief Mulade reminded the governor that the Ijaws had stood firmly by him throughout the election period and pledged their continued political support in 2027 on the condition that the 2026 budget reflects meaningful development for riverine areas.

“We have maintained a peaceful atmosphere to boost oil and gas production, making Delta the richest state, while supporting security, reducing restiveness, and promoting economic stability. It is now time for the governor to reciprocate through the 2026 budget with tangible legacy projects,” he stated.

He called on the governor to prioritise key infrastructural projects, including the Ayakoromo Bridge, Omadino–Okerenkoko–Kokodiagbene–Escravos Road, Aladja–Ogbe-Ijoh Road, and Ojobo–Torugbene Road.

He also urged the state government to establish a first-class health centre or general hospital in Ogulagha Town as compensation for the people’s contributions to state revenue.

On education, Chief Mulade appealed for upgrading of the Delta State Maritime Polytechnic, Burutu, into a campus of Delta State University, Abraka, to enhance opportunities within the blue economy.

He further called for a campus of Dennis Osadebe University to be established in Koko, with a special focus on agriculture, to give the Itsekiri people a sense of belonging.

“These projects are the lifeline of the Delta Ijaw people and will directly influence their political decisions in 2027.

“The inclusion of transformative projects in the 2026 budget will not only give riverine communities a sense of belonging but also etch Governor Oborevwori’s name in gold as a true advocate of inclusive development”, he added.