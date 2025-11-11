UBA Sponsors Lagos Fair for Seventh Consecutive Year

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has reiterated its commitment towards supporting the growth of Small and Medium Scale businesses for global impact, as it headlines the sponsorship of the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) for the seventh consecutive year.

Organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), this year’s trade fair is expected to attract thousands of exhibitors, investors, and visitors from across Nigeria and the globe.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the fair, UBA’s Head, SME Banking, Babatunde Ajayi, underscored the strategic importance of the longstanding partnership with LCCI while reaffirming that this collaboration is a critical component of the bank’s core mission to mobilise capital as well as empower enterprises of all scales, with a focus on growing SMEs for global impact.

“Our consistent support for the LITF and our strategic, bank-wide initiatives around the AfCFTA are interconnected,” Ajayi stated. “They are two sides of the same coin, and it reflects a deep-seated commitment to building the robust financial architecture that is required to empower African businesses and enable them trade seamlessly across borders.”

UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, positioned the bank’s participation within the context of its vision for Africa’s economic transformation, as detailed in its recently published white paper on achieving a $4 trillion continental economy.

“The LITF represents one of several strategic platforms through which UBA is actively translating the ambitious goals of our whitepaper into tangible action,” Ladipo said. “Our comprehensive roadmap to a $4 trillion African economy is being built through practical, on-ground engagements such as this, which is focused on growing SMEs for global impact. These are platforms that directly connect businesses, facilitate commerce, and unequivocally demonstrate our resolve to turn a bold vision into a tangible reality for millions.”