Troops Destroy 14 Illegal Oil Refining Sites, Nab 14 Suspects in N’Delta

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Troops of the 6 Division, Nigeria Army has arrested 14 suspects for alleged involvement in illegal oil refining in the Niger Delta region.

The troops who made the achievement in collaboration with other security agencies, disclosed they dismantled 14 illegal refining hubs, in the region.

In a statement by the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lt Col Danjuma Jonah said is part of intensified onslaught against oil thieves in the Niger Delta.

Danjuma revealed that the security personnel also confiscated over 20,205 litres of stolen products across the region.

He said “In Rivers State, along the fringes of the Imo River, troops deactivated six illegal refining sites, destroyed fourteen drum pots and nine drum receivers, as well as confiscated over 8,000 litres of stolen products.

“The recoveries were made around Asa, Okonta, and Okoloma in Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State, and Obuzor in Ukwa West LGA of Abia State.

“Additionally, recoveries were also made at the abandoned Wellhead 3, around the remote manifold axis, where 42 sacks containing over 1,250 litres of stolen crude oil were seized”.

The Army PRO revealed that other achievements in Rivers was made during the troop’s operations around Ozochi Community in Ahoada East LGA, and Angalama Community in Asari-Toru LGA.

Similarly, in Delta State, around Eruemukohwarien in Ughelli North LGA, it was gathered that troops arrested three suspected oil thieves and impounded a J5 bus and one motorcycle, recovering over 4,000 litres of condensate.

“At Bipoko Community in Warri South LGA, troops discovered an active illegal refining site with a cooking oven and thirty-eight sacks filled with over 1,140 litres of stolen crude oil”, Danjuma revealed.

However, following actionable intelligence, in Akwa Ibom State, troops intercepted a truck while transloading Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) from an underground storage facility at Olive Field Filling Station along the Uyo–Ikot Ekpene Road in Ikot Ekpene LGA.

The truck it was gathered was loaded with over 3,287 litres of illegally refined AGO. While in Bayelsa State, troops also sustained operations against economic saboteurs.

Danjuma added that all the suspects arrested, as well as the confiscated products, were handled in line with the subsisting operational mandate.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel E. Emekah, has commended the troops for the successes recorded and charged them to sustain the operational tempo in the fight against criminals