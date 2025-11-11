SSS’ Filling of Gaps and Inadequacies in National Security

Afakriya Gadzama writes that the State Security Services play a crucial role in strengthening Nigeria’s internal security by addressing gaps and inadequacies within the national security framework.

President Bola Tinubu and well informed stakeholders have commended the Director General of the State Security Services for the unprecedented steps he has taken in addressing the many challenges in the country. Of note is the recognition of increased level of corporation with sister security agencies. Many of the Security Chiefs have openly commended the Director General of State Services, Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi, for giving them the intelligence required in discharging their statutory duties.

Among those who have continued to appreciate the Director General’s high level of cooperation are the former Chief of Defence Staff and the Heads of nearly all the paramilitary organizations and sister security agencies in the country. Many within the various para military organizations have openly admitted that their successes are to a large extent courtesy of the support the DG, SSS have offered. Some of them openly admitted the impact DG, SSS cooperation have had on their performance.

Also very important is the Director General’s contributions and respect for the Service and their inspiration of the support of most SSS personnel. It will be recalled that many at the beginning of the DG, SSS’ tenure was welcomed by the generality of serving and retired personnel who supported his efforts to retrieve the service from the decay and the problems the service has fallen into.

It is gratifying to note that the Service within the last few months have restored the credibility, and the respect it was known for since the DG took over the leadership of the service. As a matter of fact, even those who initially harboured some reservations on the DG, SSS ability to steer the affairs of the service are now his keen supporters on accounts of his unprecedented achievements. Many believe that what have endeared the Director General to the personnel is his truthfulness and hard work. These factors have inspired in most personnel the desire to work hard.

It will be recalled that many at the time the Director General took over were disturbed by enormity of the challenges left to him by his predecessor. Currently, most personnel both serving and retired are now happy to note that he has overcome all the challenges.

His restoration mission as many have observed is now yielding fruit. The DG has today demonstrated recognizable leadership qualities. He has today moved beyond the parochialism and meanness that have characterized the efforts of some of his predecessors. It is important to note that the DG is one person who has not handed over his leadership responsibilities to his subordinates. Neither has he also allowed some persons with dubious motives to influence him.

As previously noted, the Director General supports all progressive and forward looking individuals. In addition to these, he has started to initiate buildings and measures that will place the service beyond many others.

Beyond this is his determination to place the service as an example to others. Many in the intelligence community are now dependent on him. We wish to note that the Director General is someone that has absolute loyalty to the President. He is not someone with divided loyalty.

The President and the Government we believe can depend on him. He is without doubt a very dependable asset in the present state of things in the country. Some of us have previously observed that the country at such a time needs Security Chiefs that are trustworthy and can tell the President the honest truth at all times. It is important to note that there are many security challenges that could distract the President and the government at a time like this.

These security challenges include the dissemination of the regrouping of the insurgents in the North East, the re-convergence of lawless bandits and herdsmen in the North West, deliberate and orchestrated armed attacks in the North Central and the growing political divisions in most parts of the country.

Equally disturbing are infiltration of subversive elements through the Nations porous borders.

There are also the activities of saboteurs.

Our belief is that the Director General could help the government and nation to remain very secure. He is an asset required to stabilize the country’s’ nascent democracy. Most people in the intelligence community have promised that they will work hard to ensure he succeeds.

-Gadzama, former Director-General of the SSS isChairman of the National Institute for Security Studies.