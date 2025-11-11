South East Traditional Rulers Outlaw Use of Eze Ndigbo Title Outside Region

*Niger state obeys order

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Traditional rulers in the South Eastern part of the country have outlawed the use of the traditional title of Eze Ndigbo outside the region.

The Ezeship is now restricted to traditional title holders in towns in the southeast region.

The decision according THISDAY findings followed conflicts of interest over the usage of the title and disagreement among the traditional title holders in Lagos state.

it is also to ensure that the traditional rulers in the South East only are referred to and called Eze,

“Eze title is reserved for traditional rulers recognized by the governments in South East states, and cannot be given to persons residing outside Igbo communities”, it was learnt.

A circular to this effect has already been forwarded to all Igbo unions across the states outside the Southeast for compliance.

The immediate past President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Chief Emmanuel Ezeugo confirmed receipt of the circular in Niger state adding that the Ohaneze Ndigbo in the state has already complied with the directive.

Chief Ezeugo said all trueborn of Igbo land must comply with the directive because it is an order from “our roots which must be obeyed”.

He dispelled rumours of a split in the ranks of Igbo groups across the country, insisting that anyone that is a true Igbo man must obey the directive.

In line with the directive Ezeugo said an election had taken place and new leaders of Igbos in the state elected and would be addressed as “Onye Ndu.”

The new leader is yet to be installed.

According to the Media Officer of the Ohaneze Ndigbo in the state Ms Chinwe Nnadozie in an interview, “a new leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo has emerged to pilot the affairs of the apex Igbo cultural association in Niger state in the next four years.”

At the election which took place in Bida, Bida Local Government Area over the weekend, Dr. Martins Orji, emerged President-elect, Barrister Sebastien Ogbogo, Pastor Dan Okoro Treasurer, and Ikechukwu Agbo, emerged as Auditor.