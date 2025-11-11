Senate Confirms Olukayode As PENCOM Chairman, Approves Four Others

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Mr. Agbaje Opeyemi Olukayode as Chairman of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), following his nomination by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Olukayode, representing the South-West geopolitical zone, was confirmed alongside four other nominees to serve as national commissioners in the pension regulatory agency.

The other confirmed nominees are Hon. Hafiz Muhammad Kawu Ibrahim, (Commissioner, Technical – South-west); Samuel Chigizie Uwandu, CPA (Commissioner, Inspectorate – South-east); Charles Efe Sylvester Emukowhate (Commissioner, Finance – South-south); and Bello Abubakar Malabu (Commissioner, Administration – North-east).

Their confirmation followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, which screened the nominees.

Presenting the committee’s report at plenary, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Oluwole Fasuyi Cyril, said the nominees were found qualified and competent to occupy the positions, having met all statutory and constitutional requirements.

According to him, their appointments would further strengthen the commission’s leadership and enhance the implementation of pension reforms in the country.

Following the presentation, the Senate unanimously approved the nominations through a voice vote.

Presiding over the plenary, Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, commended President Tinubu for what he described as a “careful selection of capable Nigerians” to manage the affairs of PENCOM.

Barau expressed optimism that the new leadership team would bring renewed efficiency, transparency and innovation to the commission.

Barau said: “We thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating these outstanding Nigerians to occupy these offices.

“We are confident that they would add value to the agency and further consolidate the gains of the pension reform.”

With Tuesday’s confirmation, the new PENCOM leadership is expected to intensify efforts towards improving pension administration, expanding coverage under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), and ensuring greater protection of retirees’ funds.