Polaris Bank Emerges MSME Digital Bank of the Year

Polaris Bank has emerged the MSME Digital Bank of the Year (Inclusive Growth) at the second edition of the MSME Finance & CEO Awards held recently in Lagos.

The event, organised by the Africa Global Economic Forum BBBin partnership with PROSHARE, recognized outstanding institutions and other notable stakeholders driving MSME development and financial inclusion across Nigeria.

The award celebrates Polaris Bank’s unwavering commitment to empowering small and medium-scale enterprises through technology-driven financial solutions, notably its flagship digital banking platform, VULTe. In the last few years, VULTe has revolutionized how MSMEs access finance by providing seamless, self-service banking and loan solutions — a reflection of the Bank’s mission to bridge financial access gaps and foster entrepreneurship nationwide.

Speaking on the award, Polaris Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Kayode Lawal, noted that the recognition reinforces the Bank’s strategic focus on inclusive growth and digital transformation.

“We are committed to building a future where technology and innovation empower businesses and individuals, particularly MSMEs, to thrive in the digital economy,” he said.