  • Monday, 10th November, 2025

Polaris Bank Emerges MSME Digital Bank of the Year

Nigeria | 16 seconds ago

Polaris Bank has emerged the MSME Digital Bank of the Year (Inclusive Growth) at the second edition of the MSME Finance & CEO Awards held recently in Lagos.

The event, organised by the Africa Global Economic Forum BBBin partnership with PROSHARE, recognized outstanding institutions and other notable stakeholders driving MSME development and financial inclusion across Nigeria.

The award celebrates Polaris Bank’s unwavering commitment to empowering small and medium-scale enterprises through technology-driven financial solutions, notably its flagship digital banking platform, VULTe. In the last few years, VULTe has revolutionized how MSMEs access finance by providing seamless, self-service banking and loan solutions — a reflection of the Bank’s mission to bridge financial access gaps and foster entrepreneurship nationwide.

Speaking on the award, Polaris Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Kayode Lawal, noted that the recognition reinforces the Bank’s strategic focus on inclusive growth and digital transformation.

“We are committed to building a future where technology and innovation empower businesses and individuals, particularly MSMEs, to thrive in the digital economy,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.