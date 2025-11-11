PDP: Wike’s Faction Drags Justice Akintola to NJC over Alleged Court Processes Abuse

•Convention case suffers adjournment amid tight security

•Abia PDP chiefs dismiss Wabara’s ouster

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan and Boniface Okoro in Umuahia





The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may be far from over as the faction loyal to the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has dragged an Oyo State High Court judge, Justice A.L Akintola to the National Judicial Council (NJC) over alleged abuse of judicial processes and judicial carelessness.

The petition, dated November 5, 2025, and received by the Office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria on November 6, 2025, was submitted by Hon. Austine Nwachukwu, Hon. Amah Abraham Nnanna, and Turnah Alabh George on behalf of the themselves as critical stakeholders of PDP.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja in a text read by Austine Nwachukwu, they raised ‘’serious concerns over what is described as acts of judicial recklessness, impunity, and flagrant violation of established legal processes by Justice Akintola, particularly in his decision to issue an ex parte order on November 4th, permitting the conduct of the PDP National Convention in Ibadan on November 15 and 16, 2025.’

‘’This order, according to the petitioners, directly contradicts a valid and subsisting judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja delivered on 31st of October 2025 (Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025), which had expressly restrained the PDP from holding its convention on the same dates.’’

The petitioners contend that Justice Akintola’s action amounted to sitting on appeal over a judgment of a court of coordinate jurisdiction-an act that undermined judicial hierarchy and the sanctity of the rule of law.

“This disturbing development not only threatens the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary but also risks setting a dangerous precedent capable of eroding public confidence in the justice system.’’

Accordingly, Nwachukwu, Antahi and Amah said, ‘’We, therefore, call on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to urgently investigate this matter and take decisive action, just as it had done in similar cases involving judicial misconduct in Rivers State, Imo State, and other jurisdictions, where they were seen to have acted promptly as soon as the petitions were received by them.

‘’The NJC must reaffirm its commitment to discipline, impartiality, and the preservation of judicial integrity by ensuring that errant judicial officers are held accountable without delay.

‘’The Nigerian judiciary must remain the last hope of the common man and not a tool in the hands of those seeking to subvert justice for political expediency.

‘’The NJC’s prompt and transparent action on this petition will go a long way in restoring faith in the judiciary and reinforcing the principle that no one-no matter how highly placed is above the law.”

PDP Convention Case Suffers Adjournment Amid Tight Security

The hearing of the case challenging the planned national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was yesterday adjourned till tomorrow, Wednesday by Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, under intense security as journalists were barred from covering the proceedings.

Justice Akintola adjourned the hearing of the motion on notice filed by Folahan Malomo Adelabi against the PDP, its Acting National Chairman, and others.

The same court had last week ruled on an ex-parte motion permitting the PDP to go ahead with its scheduled National Convention in Ibadan, while fixing Monday, November 10, 2025, for the hearing of the Motion on Notice.

However, after listening to the submissions of counsel from both sides, Justice Akintola urged all parties to file and exchange their processes to enable the substantive hearing of the case to commence effectively.

He consequently adjourned the matter till tomorrow to allow for the determination of all pending applications before the court.

The claimant, Folahan Malomo Adelabi, is seeking an order restraining the defendants, including Acting National Chairman, Umar Iliya Damagum; the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (for himself and members of the National Convention Organising Committee); and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), from taking any action that could truncate or frustrate the conduct of the party’s planned National Convention.

The court had earlier directed the PDP leadership to strictly comply with the guidelines, timetable, and schedule of activities it previously issued for the convention.

Meanwhile, journalists who arrived to cover the proceedings were denied entry into the courtroom.

Security operatives stationed at strategic points within the court premises prevented members of the press from gaining access, heightening speculation about the level of tension surrounding the case.

Abia PDP Chiefs Dismiss Wabara’s Ouster

Two prominent chieftains of the PDP have dismissed the purported appointment of a new BoT Chairman for the party, warning that if the activities of moles in the party were left unchecked, the PDP might die before 2027.

A former Secretary to Abia State Government (SSG), Dr Eme Okoro, and a two-time Commissioner in the state, Dr. James Okpara, rejected moves by a faction of the party to replace the PDP National Chairman, Umar Illiya Damagun, and the PDP BoT Chairman and a former Senate President, Sir Adolphus Wabara.

The duo, who spoke in Umuahia while reacting to the crisis rocking the main opposition party, described the development as a joke taken too far.

Okoro, an ally of Ohuabunwa, said he was surprised that his friend did not intimate him of his move, insisting that he would not recognise Ohuabunwa as the PDP BoT Chairman. According to him, Wabara still remains the authentic Chairman of the party’s BoT.

On his part, Okpara, urged members of the public to disregard the purported removal of Wabara as BoT Chairman, describing it as an exercise in futility.

“The decision of a few individuals meeting in the private residence of someone working for the Federal Government cannot and should not be regarded as a valid PDP meeting. Whatever they did there is null, void, and of no consequence,” he said.