  • Monday, 10th November, 2025

Otu Hails Return of Tinapa, Says It Marks Economic Rebirth

Business | 39 seconds ago

Bassey Inyang in Calabar 

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has described the formal return of the Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort to the state government as “a battle fought and won for all Cross Riverians,” marking what he called a new dawn for the state’s economy.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Calabar at the weekend, Otu said the recovery of Tinapa symbolized not just the reclaiming of a major asset but the revival of a vision that once placed Cross River on the global economic map.

“The return of Tinapa is not merely an event; it is a rebirth, the triumph of faith, patience and resilience,” Oth said.

Recalling its conception under former Governor Donald Duke, Otu said Tinapa once showcased the state’s capacity for bold, investment-driven development.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of AMCON, Mr. Shola Lamide, said the corporation acquired the Tinapa asset in 2011 but struggled to attract private investors to revive the project. He expressed satisfaction that the facility has now been fully handed back to Cross River State, describing the resolution as “a win for both AMCON and the people of Cross River.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.