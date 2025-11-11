Otu Hails Return of Tinapa, Says It Marks Economic Rebirth

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has described the formal return of the Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort to the state government as “a battle fought and won for all Cross Riverians,” marking what he called a new dawn for the state’s economy.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Calabar at the weekend, Otu said the recovery of Tinapa symbolized not just the reclaiming of a major asset but the revival of a vision that once placed Cross River on the global economic map.

“The return of Tinapa is not merely an event; it is a rebirth, the triumph of faith, patience and resilience,” Oth said.

Recalling its conception under former Governor Donald Duke, Otu said Tinapa once showcased the state’s capacity for bold, investment-driven development.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of AMCON, Mr. Shola Lamide, said the corporation acquired the Tinapa asset in 2011 but struggled to attract private investors to revive the project. He expressed satisfaction that the facility has now been fully handed back to Cross River State, describing the resolution as “a win for both AMCON and the people of Cross River.”