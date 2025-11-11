N6bn Money Laundering Case: Court Dismisses Mompha’s No-Case Submission

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja has dismissed the no-case submission filed by social media celebrity Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, and ordered him to open his defence in an alleged money laundering case.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on January 12, 2022, arraigned Mompha alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, on an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, failure to disclose assets, and possession of documents containing false pretences, among others.

One of the counts reads: “Ismaila Mustapha, Ahmadu Mohammed (at large) and Ismalob Global Investment Limited, sometime in 2016, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst yourselves to conduct financial transactions to the tune of N5,998,884,653.18 (Five Billion Nine Hundred and Ninety-Eight Million, Eight Hundred and Eighty-four Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty-three Naira Eighteen Kobo), with the intent of promoting the carrying on of specified unlawful activities to wit: obtaining by false pretence.

Mompha pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The prosecution Counsel, S.I. Suleiman, called five witnesses before closing its case. In response, the defence Counsel, Kolawole Salami, filed a no-case submission, arguing that the prosecution had failed to establish any evidence linking his client to the alleged offences.

However, in her ruling, Justice Dada held that a prima facie case had been successfully established against the Defendants. She therefore, dismissed the no-case submission and directed the Defendants to open their defence.

The case has been adjourned to January 27 and 28, 2026, for the commencement of the defence.