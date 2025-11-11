Midlothian Angel Unveils New Board Position To Drive US, Africa Cross-Border Investment

Midlothian Angel Network (Midlo Angels), one of North America’s fastest-growing angel investment networks, said it has made some key appointments into its Board of Governors in line with its mission to bridge the cross-border investment opportunities between United States of America (USA) and Africa.

According to the company, Christopher Gwabin Musa, one of Nigeria’s most accomplished senior military officers is now a member of its Board of Governors (BoG)

Christopher Gwabin Musa, a decorated veteran, who previously served as Chief of Defence Staff of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, leading the Armed Forces with a focus on strategic modernisation, inter-agency coordination, and international security partnerships.

Tomie Balogun, Board Chair of Midlothian Angel Network, said the appointment of Musa to its Board of Governors marks another major milestone in Midlo’s mission to bridge cross-border investment opportunities between the United States of America (USA) and Africa through disciplined governance, visionary leadership, and global collaboration.

Balogun said that Musa’s leadership, discipline, and strategic vision embody the core values that define Midlo.

“Sponsoring his Stanford GSB programme underscores our belief in cultivating a board that not only governs with excellence but grows with global foresight and perspective,” Balogun added.

Wale Salami, founder/ executive director of Midlothian Angel Network, said the appointment of Musa is a proud moment for the company, adding that the general had a distinguished service to Nigeria and his track record of disciplined, ethical leadership bring immense depth to the company’s governance and vision.

“We are building a network of leaders who embody integrity, intellect, and impact and Musa exemplifies that standard,”

In his response to the appointment, Christopher Musa, said he is honoured to join the Board of Governors at Midlothian Angel Network.

According to him, he shares in Midlo’s passion for building bridges of opportunity between continents and creating lasting impact through disciplined governance and innovation, adding that he looks forward to contributing his experience and learning from this dynamic network of visionary leaders.

Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd.) is a distinguished Nigerian military officer who served as the Chief of Defence Staff until his retirement on October 31, 2025, after 39 years and four months of dedicated military service.

His career spans over three decades of strategic leadership, operational excellence, and national service across various theatres of operation, notably in counter-terrorism, national security, and peacekeeping.

Earlier, he was Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Nigeria’s counter-insurgency mission in the North East, where he was recognised for operational discipline, collaborative leadership, and his focus on civilian protection.

A graduate of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), General Musa also completed senior-level training at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (Jaji) and the National Defence College. He holds advanced certifications in defence strategy, national security, and management and has completed executive education programmes both locally and internationally, demonstrating his lifelong commitment to service and excellence.

Midlothian Angel Network (Midlo) is a global angel investment network headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices in Lagos, Nigeria.

With multi-millions in assets under management (AUM) and a combined portfolio valuation exceeding $500 billion, Midlo has established itself as a leading force in trans-Atlantic venture financing and early-stage innovation.

Midlo’s partnerships include the International Finance Corporation (IFC) an arm of the World Bank Group, reflecting its commitment to global best practices, inclusive innovation, and sustainable entrepreneurship.