Kwara 2027: Hundreds of Youths Dump APC for PDP

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the 2027 general election, a major political realignment has unfolded in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, yesterday as hundreds of youths from the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state publicly dumped the party and joined the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the state.

The APC youths defectors cut across three major wards of Ajikobi, Alanamu and Ubandawaki Wards in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

The leader of the defectors, who spoke at the event on behalf of other defectors, Mallam Musa Kabir of Ubandawaki Ward, expressed deep regret for their involvement in the 2019 and 2023 Otoge struggles, describing the movement as a mistake that ushered in hardship and disappointment.

They accused the APC government under Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of lacking vision, direction and the capacity to provide opportunities for the youths.

The defectors recounted how businesses, shops and sources of livelihood were destroyed across Ilorin metropolis as a result of the administration’s policies, leaving thousands of young people economically stranded.

Receiving the defectors on behalf of the state working committee of the PDP, the state Secretary of the PDP, Abdulrahman Abdullahi Kayode, who is also the convener of the defectors’ movement and a member of Ubandawaki Ward, commended the courage of the returnees.

He described their decision as a bold step towards restoring responsible leadership in Kwara State.

He acknowledged their frustration with the APC, noting that many who laboured during the Otoge movement were abandoned and left without recognition.

Kayode specifically praised the coordinator, Mallam Musa Kabir, for assembling youths across the three wards and for reconciling longstanding internal differences within his community.

He assured all the defectors of inclusiveness, party rewards, and a participatory role in rebuilding the PDP’s grassroots strength.

Also, several speakers at the event including Wasiu Orekan, Alfa Adam Elelubo, Lookman Olarotimi Shehu Mukadam, Alhaja Shuaib Dupe Salamat, Alanamu Abubakar Jos, and veteran political figure, Alhaji Musa Tapa, condemned what they described as widespread neglect and insensitivity by the current administration.

Alhaja Salamat, a victim of the mass civil service sack that followed the Otoge movement, narrated her ordeal and lamented the abandonment of her community.

Alhaji Tapa, who worked with the late Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki in the political struggles of 1979 before being displaced in 2019, declared his full return to the Saraki political family, and urged youths to equip themselves with voter’s cards to “flush out bad governance in 2027.”

Ward chairmen, including Mallam Gafar Alawo (Alanamu), Abubakar Yusuf Garba (Ajikobi) and Mallam Mashood Ahmed (Ubandawaki), welcomed the defectors warmly and assured them of full integration, cooperation and an open-door structure in their respective wards.

The Press Officer on Local Matters to Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, who hails from Ubandawaki Ward also lauded the state secretary for his exceptional grassroots mobilisation efforts.

He also commended the defectors for aligning with the Saraki political structure, and assured them of a level playing field, equal opportunities and the full support of ward executives.

He urged the new members to work closely with the existing structure and harmonise their efforts for the progress of the party.