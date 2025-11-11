KolaDaisi University Unveils N1.5 Billion Critical Infrastructure Fund

•Fund to finance sustainable projects, strengthen varsity’s academic excellence

Sunday Ehigiator





KolaDaisi University (KDU), Ibadan, has announced the establishment of a N1.5 billion Critical Infrastructure Fund to finance key projects aimed at sustaining academic excellence and promoting institutional growth.

The announcement was made by the school’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Mr. Remi Babalola, during the university’s 5th Convocation Ceremony held on recently in Ibadan.

Babalola, who is also a former Minister of State for Finance, in a statement delivered at the ceremony, described the newly created fund as a landmark initiative by the Founder and Chancellor, Bashorun Kola Daisi, to reinforce KDU’s commitment to sustainable development and academic distinction.

According to him, “In a remarkable demonstration of visionary leadership, our Founder and Chancellor, Bashorun Kola Daisi, has established a N1.5 billion Critical Infrastructure Fund,” Babalola announced.

“The interest generated annually from this fund will be dedicated to financing critical projects that will continue to advance the university’s infrastructure and academic goals.”

Addressing the Class of 2025 in his convocation speech, Babalola celebrated the graduates as catalysts for change, innovation, and national transformation.

“You are not just graduates you are launchpads of innovation and societal impact. You are the embodiment of what KolaDaisi University stands for; excellence, resilience, and relevance.”

He urged the graduands to see their degrees not as an end but as a foundation for lifelong learning and service to humanity.

“A degree might open the door,” he noted, “but your skills, mindset, and values will keep you in the room. Success in today’s world depends on your ability to adapt, to think creatively, and to lead with integrity.”

Babalola particularly charged the first batch of KDU’s law graduates heading to the Nigerian Law School to excel and uphold the institution’s standards of excellence.

“For the law graduates, go ye and shine at the Nigerian Law School Bar examinations as our first contingent,” he said. “Demonstrate academic excellence and the institutional pride of KolaDaisi University.”

The Pro-Chancellor emphasised that KDU’s academic model was designed to produce future-ready, globally competitive graduates through a combination of intellectual rigor and practical exposure.

“We have intentionally positioned our graduates to be globally competitive,” he stated. “Through digital literacy, artificial intelligence integration, entrepreneurial training, mentorship by industry leaders, and internships with top-tier organizations, KDU graduates are ready for the challenges and opportunities of the modern world.”

Speaking further, he described the 5th Convocation Ceremony as more than a celebration of academic achievement.

“Today is not just about the conferral of degrees,” he said. “It is the triumph of perseverance, the power of dreams, and the beginning of bold new journeys.”

Babalola also advised the graduates to cultivate curiosity, courage, and character as they navigate life beyond the university. “Make your mind a wellspring of innovation and value,” he urged. “The world will notice and harness your worth when you choose to think differently and act decisively.”

In his concluding remarks, he inspired the Class of 2025 to step into the world with confidence and purpose.

“This is not the end; it’s your beginning,” he said. “Go forward with pride, purpose, and passion. The world is waiting.”

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries from the Oyo State Government, traditional rulers, university administrators from across the South-West, members of the Board of Trustees, academic staff, families, and friends of the graduating students, marking another milestone in KolaDaisi University’s pursuit of excellence and innovation.