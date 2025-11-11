Group: Tinubu’s Economic Restructuring Laying Foundation for Sustainable Growth

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





A group, Fruits of Renewed Hope Initiative, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s economic restructuring is laying the foundation for sustainable growth and job creation.

It added the current administration has taken bold and decisive steps to restore confidence in governance, promote transparency, and unlock the creative and entrepreneurial energy of Nigerians.

The president of the group, Ms. Medina Anako, stated this on Monday in Abuja during the group’s unveiling.

She said the group was committed to bridging the gap between policy and the people, ensuring that government programs and interventions reach every home, every market, and every youth who seeks opportunity.

“In less than two years, the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated bold leadership and visionary reforms. The government’s courageous steps in economic restructuring, particularly in subsidy removal and fiscal rebalancing, are laying the foundation for sustainable growth and job creation.”

Anako noted that through social investment programs, thousands of Nigerian youths and women are already benefiting from targeted empowerment initiatives such as the Renewed Hope Job Creation Programme, Grant Schemes for Small Businesses and Student Loan Acts that ensure no young Nigerian is denied education due to financial constraints.

She stressed the administration’s emphasis on infrastructure from the ongoing road rehabilitation projects, power sector investments, and housing developments reflects a government determined to deliver lasting impact.

Anako explained that in the agricultural sector, renewed partnerships with local farmers and international bodies have boosted food production and sustainability efforts, addressing the long-standing challenges of food insecurity.

According to him, in technology and innovation, the 3 million Technical Talent (3MTT) initiative and the Digital Economy Strategy are equipping young Nigerians with globally competitive skills; these are the fruits of renewed hope, tangible, measurable, and progressive.

Anako added: “We must acknowledge the courage it takes to reform a system that has for long been burdened by inefficiency and complacency. President Tinubu’s administration has chosen the path of responsibility over popularity, vision over comfort, and progress over politics. As citizens, our role is to support, engage, and ensure these reforms translate to prosperity for all.”

Anako emphasised that the group was not a political movement; but stands as a bridge between government policies and the people they are designed to serve.

She said the group would interpret government actions, simplify policy language, and communicate the opportunities embedded within the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Anako stressed too often, many citizens are unaware of existing empowerment schemes, grants, and programs that could change their lives, saying the mission of the group is to bring information to their doorstep through strategic communication, collaboration with government agencies, and grassroots engagement.