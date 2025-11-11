Global Brands Head to Dubai for African Marketplace 2025

From November 12 to 15, 2025, Dubai will host about 200 leading export-ready brands, creators, and SMEs from Africa and the Caribbean for African Marketplace Dubai 2025, a four-day trade and cultural exhibition at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

According to a statement, the event would showcase the region’s finest in fashion, beauty, wellness, agriculture, technology, art, and lifestyle, celebrating the creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation shaping Africa and the Caribbean.

Designed to address one of Africa’s most persistent challenges – sustainable access to global markets – the event would provide a powerful platform for product discovery, investment dialogue, and brand storytelling, connecting emerging and established brands to global buyers, distributors, and investors. Exhibitors will also engage in business development sessions, creative showcases, and policy conversations that advance cross-border collaboration and trade inclusion.

“Confirmed exhibitors include legacy brands such as Tiffany Amber, House of Tara, Oriki Group, Winston Leather, Femi Handbags, Morin O, Gbenga Artsmith, Fashionedge, and Arami Essentials, alongside a new generation of creators shaping Africa and the Caribbean’s cultural and economic narrative.

“Exhibitors will be showcasing from across Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, Senegal, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States, reflecting the event’s truly global scope.

“Also featured are international exhibitors such as Ambiance by Talata (Ghana), Tote London (UK), Belliche (Seychelles), and Cornice Beauty (Tanzania), further underscoring African Marketplace Dubai 2025 as a vibrant convergence of culture, creativity, and commerce across continents.

“Among the event’s highlights is a special chess showcase by Tunde Onakoya, who will play simultaneously against 50 challengers in Dubai using his iconic Adire Chess Board, a striking blend of Yoruba artistry and strategic brilliance. The game will spotlight African creativity, intellect and excellence on a global stage,” the statement added.

African Marketplace Dubai 2025 is powered by the Ibukun Awosika Leadership Academy (IALA) and supported by a strong network of sponsors and partners driving trade and enterprise across Africa and the Caribbean. Sponsors include, Afreximbank, Access Bank, Lagos State, through Lagos State Tourism, Wema Bank (SARA), Bank of Industry, GText Holdings, Moniepoint, Nexim Bank, and Sterling Bank.

Partners include Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), African Business Heroes (ABH), TVC Communications, Togo Mall, Ecobank Ghana and FCMB (SheVentures).

Speaking ahead of the exhibition, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, Founder of the Ibukun Awosika Leadership Academy, said:

“African Marketplace Dubai represents a defining moment for the continent and the Caribbean, a moment to show the world not just what we make, but who we are.

“For too long, global trade conversations have been about Africa’s potential; now, they will be about Africa’s presence.

“This platform was created to give our entrepreneurs, creators and brands the visibility, access and credibility they deserve on a world-class stage that amplifies their excellence and unlocks new opportunities.

“As the world’s gaze turns to Dubai this November, African Marketplace 2025 will spotlight a generation of innovators who are not only transforming local industries but also reshaping how the world engages with African and Caribbean commerce, culture and creativity.”