Firm Warns Investors Against Ponzi Scheme, Generates N30bn Revenuw

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A Securities and Exchange Commission-registered company, Norrenberger Asset Management Limited has advised residents of Rivers State not to invest in fraudulent, high interest paying financial plans popularly known as ponzi schemes

Speaking with Journalists at the company’s roundtable meeting in Port Harcourt, Norrenberger’s Regional Head, South East/South South Region, Ekene Okechukwu revealed that the company generated a revenue of N30billion at the end of 2024.

He regretted that investors in the region had been scammed on several occasions by ponzi schemes, a development he said should make them engage in safe investment opportunities like the ones offered by his company. “This region has had some hard lessons to learn in terms of investment. We’ve had some bad investment outfits that came up in the region, a lot of ponzi schemes. I would say that those experiences actually changed the mindset of people of this region in terms of safe investment,” he said.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Norrenberger Asset Management Limited, Pabina Yinkere, said the company had established a reputable track record as a safe, trusted and efficient financial asset manager in the Nigerian financial management ecosystem.