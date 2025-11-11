ECOWAS Marks 50 Years, Pushes Regional Trade, Innovation at Lagos Fair

Folalumi Alaran in Lagos





The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reaffirmed its commitment to regional trade, innovation, and sustainable investment as it marked its 50th anniversary at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF).

Themed “Driving Regional Trade, Innovation, and Sustainable Investment,” the celebration featured the official opening of the ECOWAS Trade and Investment Forum and Exhibition (ECOTIFE), a flagship initiative designed to deepen economic cooperation among West African countries.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan-Enoh, declared the event open at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The Lagos State Government was represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medem.

Dignitaries present included the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene; the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Omar Alieu Touray (represented by Dr. Kalilou Sylla); ECOWAS Commissioners; Member State representatives; and members of the diplomatic corps.

In a statement, Touray described the forum as a major milestone in the region’s economic integration agenda.

“This platform captures the spirit of ECOWAS@50 – connecting markets, empowering people, and unlocking opportunities that transcend borders,” he said. “ECOTIFE is more than an exhibition; it is a celebration of West Africa’s resilience and creativity.”

The Director of Trade, ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Kolawole Sofola, said the initiative aligns with ECOWAS’ strategic goal of boosting intra-regional trade and investment.

“Trade facilitation and investment promotion are central to ECOWAS’ economic integration agenda. ECOTIFE seeks to strengthen regional value chains and position West Africa as a competitive investment destination,” he stated.

The Lagos International Trade Fair, organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), is one of sub-Saharan Africa’s largest business exhibitions, drawing more than 1,600 exhibitors and 500,000 visitors annually.

Supported by the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government, the fair provides a major platform for business networking, investment promotion, and private-sector collaboration.

At the heart of ECOTIFE 2025 are exhibitions and fashion showcases highlighting innovation, regional value chains, and the creative potential of West Africa’s economy.

This year’s sessions will feature participation from global and regional figures, including Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organization (WTO); Dr. George Agyekum Donkor, President, ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID); Mr. Jean Bakole, UNIDO Regional Director; and Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria.