DJ Mafdee Emerges Winner of the 2025 American Cola Club Talent Competition

The first season of American Cola Club Talent competition in Nigeria ran for 5 weeks across multiple digital channels with 10 entries selected for the voting stage during whichDjMafdee (@bitrusmosesbugama) emerged as the winner.

Bitrus Moses Bugama(DjMafdee) has been in the industry for about 14 years, and he’s passionate about mixing rhythms and controlling the crowd.As winner of the competition, American Cola has rewarded him with:1.5 million naira in cash prize,one-year access to a music streaming platform, a one-year supply of American Cola drink, upcoming media interviews and a community impact project that will be fully sponsored by the brand.



TemzBusyTm (@temz_the_dj), a DJ, emerged as the 1st runner-up in the competition, while Adetutu (@_therealadetutu), a dancer, followed as the 2nd runner-up.



The American Cola Club Talent is a movement created by the brand to empower Nigerian youths, inspire self-expression, and provide a platform where original talent can transform into real opportunities.

About American Cola

Proudly made in Nigeria by Planet Bottling Company, American Cola is a drink that speaks directly to individuals who take pride in carving their own path and those who are unafraid to chase their dreams with zeal.

Understanding that Nigerians are looking for beverages that combine affordability with quality taste, American Cola delivers the perfect balance of both through its ultra-modern production facility in Ogun State, where Planet Bottling Company remains dedicated to creating high-quality beverages that stand out in taste and experience while building real connections and lasting memories with consumers.