ASUU Faults Govt’s Indifference to Education, Says Leaders Driven by Self-Interest

Funmi Ogundare

President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Chris Piwuna, has expressed concern over what he described as the government’s indifference to the plight of the union and the nation’s public universities.

He accused political leaders of being more interested in self-aggrandisement than in the development of education in the country.

Speaking during The Toyin Falola virtual engagement, titled ‘A Conversation with the ASUU President’, Piwuna lamented that successive governments have failed to appreciate the centrality of education to national development, regarding it instead as a non-profitable venture.

“They do not see ASUU’s problems as theirs. The Minister of Agriculture or Science, Technology and Innovation would see our issues as something only the Minister of Education should worry about. Ideologically, we don’t meet,” he stated.

Piwuna also expressed disappointment over the management of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), alleging that it had become a marketplace for inflated contracts, to the detriment of Nigerian universities.

He further faulted the Federal Government’s proposed solarisation of 18 universities across the country, saying that despite the contract being awarded over five months ago, there was nothing on ground to show seriousness.

Citing his own institution as an example, Piwuna disclosed that the university where he teaches still lacks basic internet connectivity, a situation that hampers research visibility and international collaboration.

“Because of our poor conditions of service, we cannot attract scholars of repute. We are also talking about autonomy and academic freedom, why is government afraid?” He asked.

The ASUU president lamented that the union has been negotiating for over 15 years to secure a fair agreement that would guarantee a sustainable future for Nigerian youths, yet such efforts have repeatedly been ignored.

“When we go on strike, it means nothing to them. Many parents, out of frustration, misunderstand our struggle because their children are delayed in school. But there is no sincerity whenever government comes to the table to discuss,” he said.

Responding to allegations of fraud within the union, the president dismissed the claims, insisting that ASUU has consistently exposed irregularities within the university system.

“ASUU has at various times exposed sharp practices during accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC). Personally, I have returned money sent to me for accreditation,” he revealed.

Also speaking, a Professor of Economics and former Vice-Chancellor, Crescent University, Abeokuta, Sherifideen Tella, noted that government remains unappreciative of ASUU’s sacrifices, despite the fact that lecturers often fund their own research.

“The task before ASUU is enormous because the public hardly sees the union’s contribution to Nigeria’s development,” he said.

On his part, Professor of Linguistics, University of Ibadan, Francis Egbokhare, stressed that the same challenges have persisted across administrations, urging the union to foster broader dialogue aimed at reforming leadership and strengthening the education sector.

“We must come together as stakeholders to solve these problems so that our universities can become competitive and effectively managed,” he added.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, also advised ASUU to consider unionising the staff in private universities and building stronger alliances with other education-related unions.

“We need to do certain things differently if we are to achieve meaningful results,” he stated, while calling for a holistic review of the nation’s education system beyond the issue of university autonomy.