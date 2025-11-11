Alake’s 20th Coronation:  3,000 Persons to Benefit from Free Health Outreach

James Sowole in Abeokuta





No fewer than 3,000 persons will benefit from free medical outreach being organised as part of activities for the 20th Corronation Anniversary of Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, which will take place between from November 14 to November 19, 2025.

Chairman of the Coronation Anniversary Organising Committee, Chief Oluyinka Kufile, disclosed this at a news briefing on the celebration.

The news conference, held at the Adire Hall within the palace, had in attendance the celebrant and other chiefs of Egbaland.

According to Kufile, medical outreach that will take place on November 17, 2025, would involve menopause sensitisation for about 1000 women and health screening, with free drug dispensation for 1000 others.

He said the screening, treatment and drug distribution at Ake Palace would also involve eye screening at the Centenary Hall, Ake with free drugs and eye glasses.

Kufile, who added that the medical outreach would take place simultaneously, at both venues, said free surgery would also be carried out on some patients and that the outreach would take place between 9:00am and 6:00pm.

The chairman also highlighted other activities for the celebration to include cultural display, interdenominational thanksgiving, Jumat service, youth and women empowerment and a grand civic reception in honour of the revered monarch.

He said, “This anniversary is therefore not just a royal celebration, but a festival of gratitude to Almighty God, to our forebears, and to every Egba sons and daughters who continues to contribute to the glory of our land

“The distinguished leadership of Kabiyesi Alake, Egbaland has witnessed remarkable peace, unity, and development. His reign has fostered a renewed spirit of brotherhood among the Egba people and strengthened the bond between our traditional institutions and government.

“The last twenty years have seen steady progress in infrastructural renewal, social advancement, and cultural renaissance a true testament to the Alake’s wisdom, dignity, and commitment to the welfare of his people.”

The celebration will also feature scholarship and bursary by the A.G. Leventis Foundation, Egba Indigenes Global Association, Luwoye Foundation at Adire Hall, Ake Palace.

“Kabiyesi, being an ardent squash racket player himself, is interested in youth development in the game. The Royalty Club of Egbaland, through the Ajisewa Egba Foundation, will be sponsoring a South West Junior Squash Tournament.

“As Chairman of the Organising Committee, I wish to thank all our partners, sponsors, community leaders, and the entire Egba people for their unwavering support.

“We are confident that this celebration will further strengthen our unity and inspire even greater service to Egbaland and our nation.”