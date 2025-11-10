  • Monday, 10th November, 2025

UBA Forum: Digital Entrepreneurs Highlight Authenticity, Consistency as Game-changer

Oriarehu Bonny

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, hosted another enlightening edition of the UBA Business Series, bringing together some of Africa’s most dynamic digital entrepreneurs and influencers to discuss the secrets behind building impactful online communities. 

This edition of the Business Series, which had the theme, “Content that Converts: Building Influence and Driving Growth Through Strategic Marketing,” was held in Lagos.

UBA’s Group Head, Digital Banking, Kayode Olubiyi, who welcomed participants and the panellists to the session, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs across Africa through knowledge-sharing and capacity-building initiatives such as the Business Series. He emphasised that the quarterly event continues to serve as vital avenues for supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, equipping individuals with practical insights to grow their brands and businesses in a competitive digital economy.

In his keynote address, the Managing Director/CEO at Nitro 121, Dr.Lampe Omoyele, who said that “You can create something out of what appears to be nothing,” gave insight on key trends to develop content that creates Impact.

In his submission, Chinonso Egemba, said, “If you’re building a business or doing content creation, treat content creation as a business. When you treat it as a business, it needs proper structure. Otherwise, it won’t last.”

