Troops Rescue 86 Kidnapped Victims, Apprehend 29 Logistics Suppliers, Foil Terrorist Ambush in Borno

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force North-east, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have rescued no fewer than 86 kidnapped victims, comprising men, women and children, while thwarting a terrorist ambush in the Dutse Kura area of Borno State.

The Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North-east, Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, revealed in a statement that 29 terrorist logistics suppliers were also apprehended during the operation.

The statement read: “Troops of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have recorded another major success in the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in Borno State.

“Troops of the 135 Special Forces Battalion, under Sector 2 OPHK, on 9 November 2025, encountered Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists at Dutse Kura after discovering that the terrorists were abducting civilians and vehicles along the Buratai–Kamuya Road.

“The troops thwarted the attack, pursued the terrorists towards Mangari, and overpowered them in a follow-up encounter near a camp, forcing the insurgents to flee in disarray. A search of the area led to the discovery of 11 makeshift terrorist structures and the rescue of 86 kidnapped victims, comprising men, women, and children.”

Uba also revealed that items recovered from the fleeing terrorists included one AK-47 rifle, five magazines with 73 rounds, four PKT ammunition belts, five civilian vehicles, five motorcycles, eight bicycles, and two logistics tricycles.

He added that the terrorists’ camp was destroyed in situ after the clearance operations.

“In a related operation, troops deployed at Mangada arrested 29 terrorist logistics suppliers en route to Chilaria with several items. Recovered items included two pickup vans and a tricycle loaded with Premium Motor Spirit — about 1,000 litres of petrol in jerricans — four gallons of engine oil, two new gun truck tyres, a huge cache of medical consumables, and large quantities of foodstuffs and provisions,” he said.

Noting that all operations were conducted successfully with no casualties among its own troops, the Military High Command commended the gallantry and professionalism of the soldiers, while charging Operation Hadin Kai to sustain efforts to deny terrorists the freedom of action across the North-east theatre.

Also, the Headquarters 82 Division of the Nigerian Army has clarified a viral video circulating on social media, which falsely suggests the involvement of a Nigerian Army officer in electoral activities.

According to a statement issued by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Headquarters 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, the Division wishes to set the record straight and clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident that occurred on November 8, 2025 at Ukwu Oji Umubele, Awka Ward 5, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“To set the record straight, at approximately 2020 hours (8:20 p.m.), an officer of the 302 Artillery Regiment (General Support) received a distress call from NYSC officials and corps members, reporting that corps members and other INEC staff were being held hostage by suspected political thugs. This report followed the unexplained disappearance of the Collation Officer assigned to the polling unit.

“In line with the Nigerian Army’s constitutional responsibility to assist civil authorities and protect citizens, a rapid response team consisting of two officers and twelve soldiers was promptly deployed to the scene. Upon arrival, the troops encountered a highly charged atmosphere involving several political stakeholders, including the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, who questioned the presence of military personnel.

“Despite the provocation and tension at the scene, Nigerian Army troops maintained the highest standards of professionalism and restraint, successfully rescuing the corps members and INEC officials. The rescued personnel were subsequently escorted safely to the INEC office, where collation continued peacefully,” Ayeni said.

He stated that the video currently circulating on social media is misleading and lacks the full context of events.

Ayeni emphasised that the Nigerian Army’s intervention was purely a humanitarian and security response aimed at protecting lives and preserving the integrity of the electoral process.

“Any contrary interpretation is baseless, misleading and regrettable. Headquarters 82 Division further notes the conduct of certain political actors during the episode and will engage with the Anambra State Government to ensure mutual understanding and sustained cooperation in future operations.

“The Nigerian Army reiterates its commitment to neutrality, professionalism and the protection of democratic institutions,” he said.

Ayeni urged the public to disregard the false narratives and continue supporting the efforts of the military and other security agencies in safeguarding peace and order during elections.