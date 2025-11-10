Thugs Allegedly Storm MOWAA Preview in Benin, Hold Foreign Dignitaries Hostage

— EU, German, Danish envoys reportedly trapped as chaos disrupts high-profile cultural event

Sunday Ehigiator

The preview opening of the highly anticipated Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) in Benin City turned violent on Sunday when alleged armed thugs invaded the venue, disrupting proceedings and reportedly holding several foreign dignitaries hostage.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers, who claimed the museum “belonged to the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II,” stormed the site with weapons, forcing the event; a private exhibition for investors, artists, and diplomats; to a premature halt.

A viral video circulating on social media shows panicked guests, including foreign nationals, being evacuated by security agents amid visible chaos. According to multiple accounts, among those trapped were the ambassadors of the European Union, Germany, and Denmark to Nigeria.

One eyewitness described the moment as “utter pandemonium”, recounting how security personnel scrambled to protect the diplomats and contain the attackers. Property was reportedly damaged during the invasion as the mob attempted to breach the secure area where the dignitaries were gathered.

Museum officials and private guards later worked with armed police to escort the guests to safety.

However, the incident has sparked outrage and raised questions over the state of security in Edo State, particularly concerning high-profile investment and cultural projects.

Sources within the diplomatic community said the EU, German, and Danish missions have since expressed deep concern for the safety of their nationals and demanded assurances from Nigerian authorities.

The MOWAA project, long promoted as a beacon for African heritage and international collaboration, has been dogged by controversy over control and ownership disputes involving the Oba of Benin and private investors.

Earlier this year, Edo State Governor Monday Okpeholo, during a courtesy visit by the Oba, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting Benin’s cultural heritage.

He assured that “no one will be permitted to undermine the cultural authority of the Benin Kingdom” and promised a comprehensive review of all aspects of the museum’s management.