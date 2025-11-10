Stakeholders Seek Digital Transformation in Community Management

Sunday Ehigiator

Stakeholders in Africa’s real estate and property management sector have called for stronger collaboration and investment in technology-driven systems to enhance community living and management across the continent.

The call was made during the maiden edition of the Real Estate Management in Africa Conference (REMA) 2025, held in Lagos with the theme, ‘Structures Beyond Buildings.’

Speaking at the event, the Convener and Chief Executive Officer of Venco Africa, Chude Osiegbu, urged players in the real estate sector to look beyond physical construction and focus on the operational structures that sustain efficient communities in an increasingly digital age.

“Typically, when you have real estate events, the focus is on developers and construction. We felt that those operating and managing communities are not getting their fair hearing. That realisation inspired the creation of REMA, to provide a forum for operators, stakeholders, and residents to exchange ideas and learn from each other.”

Managing Director of Haven Homes Nigeria, Ufuoma Ilesanmi, said technology has become a critical selling point in real estate development.

“Ten years ago, when we introduced smart home features, people didn’t see the need. Today, homes with digital systems sell almost twice as fast. Buyers now demand smart access, energy monitoring, and app-based security,” she said.

Head of Technical Management at UPDC FM Limited, Chijioke Akanno, described technology as a game-changer in facility management.

In another panel session, titled ‘Cost Management in Real Estate and Facility Management’, the industry leaders emphasised the need for planning, renewable energy integration, and smarter use of technology to cut costs and improve community operations.