PTI Flags Off FGN-TVET, NSQ In Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) has flagged off the Federal Government’s Technical Vocational Education and Training (FGN-TVET) Skills Training and National Skills Qualification (NSQ) Certification Program.

The flagg off ceremony, held at the Institute’s main auditorium and presided over by the Principal and Chief Executive, Dr. Samuel Onoji, attracted top management team from the Institute, including, industry leaders and learners.

Onoji said the event marks a significant stride towards improving the country’s technical education framework.

He emphasised the importance of practical skills in today’s job market adding”We are at a pivotal moment where technical skills are the lifeblood of the oil and gas sector, and our commitment at PTI is to ensure that our graduates are industry-ready”.

The PTI boss noted that the FGN-TVET program was set to benefit thousands of young Nigerians through a structured framework designed to impart essential skills in various vocational disciplines.

Onoji highlighted that the NSQ certification will provide a standardized measure of competency, enhancing the employability of participants within the sector.

He stressed the necessity of technical vocational education in Nigeria’s rapidly evolving economy, stating, “This initiative is crucial for equipping our youth with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive job market. The FGN-TVET program aligns with our commitment to fostering a skilled workforce ready to meet both local and international demands.”