Promote Religious Harmony, Ndume Urges Faith Leaders As COCIN President Mohzo Wins Re-Election

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, has called on religious leaders across the country to intensify efforts in promoting interfaith understanding and national unity.

He warned against external forces attempting to sow division among Nigerians in the name of religion.

Ndume made the call in his congratulatory message to Rev. Amos Musa Mohzo, who was re-elected last week as President of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) for another four-year term.

The Borno South lawmaker described Mohzo’s re-election as a testimony to his humility, diligence and exemplary leadership within the Christian community.

He noted that his wealth of experience in managing diversity would be invaluable in strengthening peace across Nigeria.

“At this critical moment in our national life, when some external forces are trying to promote false narratives to instigate religious crises, your experience and that of other faith leaders will be crucial in fostering harmony,” Ndume said.

He urged the COCIN President and other faith-based leaders to use their platforms to support government efforts aimed at building trust and mutual respect among Nigerians of different religious persuasions.

Ndume also praised Mohzo’s steady rise through the ranks of the church, from teacher to deputy general secretary, general secretary, vice-president and president.

Ndume described Mohzo as “a humble, God-fearing leader and an asset to the Gwoza community and the nation at large”.

He said: “Your unassuming disposition gives credence to the saying that ‘he who humbles himself will be exalted’. I am confident that your renewed mandate will further advance peace and unity within and beyond the church.”