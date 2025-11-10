Oriental Energy, Partners Mark  Sailaway of  Emem FPSO in Dubai

Zulum, Eno, Fintiri, Lokpobiri, others grace event

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Oriental Energy Resources (OERL) and its partners have marked the sailaway of the Emem Floating Production Storage and Offloading Vessel (FPSO) from Dry Docks World Dubai Shipyard.

A statement from OERL, said the Emem facility is the first fully funded and converted FPSO by a Nigerian indigenous company, positioning the company at the forefront of the nation’s energy independence agenda.

According to the oil firm, the event drew distinguished attendees including: Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Governor of Borno State, Babanga Zulum; Governor of Akwa Ibom State; Umo Eno and Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri.

Also in attendance was OERL Founder and Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources, Dr Muhammadu Indimi, alongside key representatives from Drydocks World Dubai and strategic project partners.

The FPSO Emem has the capacity to process 40,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and will be the crude oil production, storage and export facility for the Okwok field development offshore Nigeria. It will complement OERL’s existing production facilities at the Ebok field.

The Emem FPSO, according to the statement, is due to sail from Dubai to the field in Q4 2025 where it will integrate with the already installed Well Head Platform (WHP) and five production wells.

First oil from the field is anticipated in Q1 2026 and will mark OERL’s first fully independently developed and delivered project following its decision to take on direct operating responsibility at its assets.

Speaking at the sailaway ceremony, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Lokpobiri praised the commitment of OERL, highlighting the firm’s innovative approach, and the potential of the facility to raise crude production.

“This event is not just the launch of a vessel; it is a statement of confidence in Nigeria’s petroleum industry and a demonstration of the kind of bold, forward-looking investments we need to achieve our national goals.

“I would like to commend Oriental Energy Resources Limited for this landmark investment. Your commitment to sustainable operations, your innovative approach, and your unwavering belief in Nigeria’s potential place you among the independent producers we are most proud to support. Investments like this not only expand production capacity but also demonstrate leadership in navigating a rapidly changing global energy landscape.

“With the commissioning of the EMEM FPSO, we are not just increasing barrels; we are also creating the revenue streams required to fund Nigeria’s development agenda. This project underscores the link between strategic investment and national growth, showing that with vision, commitment, and collaboration, we can meet both our energy targets and our economic objectives,” he added.

Launching the FPSO during the ceremony, OERL Chairman, Indimi, recalled how the project started, describing the sailaway of the FPSO as a critical step to the development of the Okwok field.

“In 2022, we made the ambitious decision to develop the Okwok field entirely independently. The sailaway of the EMEM Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Facility is a critical milestone in the field development process.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the Nigerian government, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, His Excellency Vice President Kashim Shettima, The Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and the dedicated officials and civil servants in the Ministry of Petroleum, NURPC and the other agencies that have provided the enabling environment for this investment,” he added.