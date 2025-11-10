Nigeria, Denmark Pledge to Deepen Maritime Ties

The government of Denmark has pledged its continued support for Nigeria’s maritime sector development while seeking to explore new areas of economic partnerships. This was disclosed by the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Jens Ole Bach Jansen, during his recent visit to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) head office in Lagos.

Jansen emphasised the longstanding ties between both countries which spans decades and has seen the Danish government and Danish private companies invest in the Nigerian maritime industry.

He further expressed optimism that his country is willing to explore new areas of collaboration with Nigeria especially in training of seafarers and maritime security support amongst others.

Welcoming the delegation to NIMASA, the Director General, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, expressed appreciation for the continued engagement with Nigeria, particularly in the area of maritime.

According to him, “I would like to use this opportunity, on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and the Nigerian Government, to thank the Danish Government for its longstanding support for this (maritime) sector. This has seen Danish companies successfully invest in various areas of the sector, and we are confident that this relationship can only grow”.