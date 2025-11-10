Niger Igbo Community Cautions Splinter Group, Affirms Recognised Eze Leadership.

* Says faction lacks authority to ban traditional titles outside South-east

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Niger State chapter of the Igbo Community Association (NSICA) has issued a strong warning to a splinter group laying claim to the leadership of Igbo in the state, describing its recent actions and online publications as divisive, misleading and without legal foundation.

The group, rising from an emergency meeting in Minna, condemned the purported directive banning the use of “His Royal Highness” and “His Royal Majesty” titles by Igbo traditional rulers outside the South-east, saying such claims were baseless and unenforceable.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Chief Kingdom O. Dike, President-General; Mr. Kelechi Nwadigo, General Secretary; and HRH (Dr.) Pampas Nwahiwe, Eze Igbo of Minna and Chairman of Ndi Eze-Igbo in Niger State, and made available to THISDAY in Abuja on Monday.

The association reaffirmed the legitimacy of all recognized Eze-Igbo institutions across the north.

“The publications credited to a faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Niger State are designed to sow confusion among peace-loving Igbos. They should be ignored,” the statement read.

The NSICA leadership stressed that Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Niger State lacks the jurisdiction to issue directives on traditional matters, explaining that only the Association of Ndi Eze-Igbo in Diaspora, a legally recognized body, has authority over traditional titles and protocols among Igbos living outside their ancestral homeland.

“The Eze-Igbo titles across the states and in the diaspora are legitimate cultural institutions, established with the consent of host communities and backed by law,” NSICA said.

The group recalled that several court judgments have upheld the recognition of the Eze-Igbo title, adding that past disputes over the issue had long been resolved in favour of Ndi Eze-Igbo across the country.

It cited the clarification of Eze Christian Nwachukwu, the Eze Igbo I of Lagos State, who maintained that the legitimacy of Eze-Igbo institutions outside the South-east was settled long ago and could not be reversed by any self-appointed faction.

NSICA also dismissed reports that a new monarch had been installed to replace the existing leadership in Niger State, calling it an act of impunity that disrespects established cultural norms.

“How can anyone claim to have installed a new monarch while the legitimate office holder and his cabinet remain in place? Such conduct only aims to create division among Igbos,” the statement said.

The association further recalled that a previous attempt to install a parallel Eze-Igbo in Bida was halted by the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Dr. Yahaya Abubakar, who emphasized respect for existing traditional institutions and harmony among residents.

Dismissing the alleged endorsement of the purported ban by traditional councils in the South-east, NSICA said no regional body could legislate beyond its territory.

“There are national and international conventions protecting the rights of ethnic groups to practise their cultural traditions wherever they reside,” the statement added.

NSICA reaffirmed that in all the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA), recognized by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, remains the legitimate coordinating body for Igbo community associations.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide recognizes the IDA as the apex coordinating body for Igbos in the north. NSICA and other community associations pay their annual dues through this structure,” it said.

The association also noted that all duly installed Eze-Igbo across the north are recognized by their respective Emirate Councils, ensuring cultural harmony and preventing the desecration of the Igbo traditional stool.

While urging Igbos in Niger State to remain law-abiding and united, NSICA warned against attempts by disgruntled individuals to destabilize established community structures.

“We call on all Igbos and affiliated associations to continue their lawful businesses and uphold our cherished traditions in peace and unity,” the statement concluded.

The declaration was endorsed by Chief Kingdom O. Dike, Mr. Kelechi Nwadigo, and HRH (Dr.) Pampas Nwahiwe, who also serves as Grand Patron of Ndi Eze-Igbo in the 19 northern states and the FCT.